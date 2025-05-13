"Big guard like his dad was": College hoops fans react to Rutgers' Dylan Harper's official measurements from NBA draft combine

Rutgers standout Dylan Harper's official measurements from the NBA draft combine are out. Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Rpon Harper, is a projected No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft.

On Monday, Draft Express posted the details of Harper's measurements on Instagram, revealing that the freshman guard is 6-foot-4 ½ without shoes, which is shorter than his listed height of 6-foot-6 on his ESPN profile.

Dylan Harper's weight at the combine was 213.2 lbs, with a wingspan of 6-foot-10 ½ and an 8-foot-6 standing reach.

Hoops fans flocked to the post to react to the news on Instagram. Here are some of the reactions:

"Big guard like his dad was," one fan wrote, comparing Harper's size to that of his dad, Ron, who measured 6-foot-6.

"Honestly, my favorite from the draft. Cooper will be great and Ace has a ton of potential, but Dylan is different and I see a high probability of him reaching his ceiling or somewhere near it," a fan stated.

"Tallest 6’4.5 I’ve ever seen in my life," another one said.

"'Barefoot' bro don’t play ball barefoot he 6’5 fr lol," a user commented.

"He better not be 6’4.5 with the Afro! 👀 don’t cut that hair he’s 6’2 😂😂," one fan joked.

"these measurements are without shoes so yes they gone b shorter," another chimed in.

Fans commented on Instagram (@draftexpress/IG)

The Draft Express' post also pointed out that Harper grew half an inch since his high school measurements and also lost 15 pounds.

San Antonio Spurs likely to select Dylan Harper with second overall pick

With the 2025 NBA draft lottery in the books, the San Antonio Spurs have the No. 2 overall pick and are in a prime position to select another top prospect to pair with Victor Wembanyama.

While Duke's Cooper Flagg is the consensus top pick in the upcoming draft, there's no clear-cut No. 2 prospect with Dylan Harper and his fellow Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey in contention.

According to The Athletic, the Spurs will likely use their top pick to select Harper.

"Harper was seen as being exceptionally likely to be the No. 2 pick before the lottery. I think that’s still the most likely outcome, but San Antonio getting this pick does throw things for a bit of a loop," the draft expert Sam Vecenie wrote. "I think the Spurs should just take the best talent on the board, and that’s Harper."

Dylan Harper was the leading scorer for the Scarlet Knights last season, averaging 19.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

