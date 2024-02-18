Bronny James stats last night: How did LeBron’s son perform against Colorado?

The Colorado Buffaloes faced off against the USC Trojans in a thrilling double-overtime game, during which Bronny James only managed to play for 15 minutes. Despite his limited time on the court, the Trojans narrowly lost to the Buffaloes by a margin of just three points, with the final score standing at 92-89.

James made his first mark at the 8:20 mark as he grabbed a defensive rebound after Cody Williams missed a 24-foot three-pointer. Not much happened in between, as Bronny missed a layup with 27 seconds left in the first half. The Trojans lead the game, 39-31.

Through the midway to the second half, Bronny James distributed the ball to Boogie Ellis, who sank a 24-foot three-pointer as the Trojans pushed their lead to 58-46. In the next play, Bronny again made another assist, this time to Joshua Morgan, who dunked the ball at the 11:02 mark.

Bronny James was feeling the game better this time and attacked the basket at 9:52, making an alley-oop layup with the help of Isaiah Collier. He also drew the foul from Colorado's KJ Simpson but was not able to convert the free throw attempt.

Expand Tweet

In less than two minutes of playing time later, James made a steal, causing Luke O'Brien to commit a turnover.

Unfortunately, Bronny James was not able to play in both overtime battles and finished the game with two points, two assists and one rebound.

USC Trojans lose to Colorado Buffaloes, with Bronny James benched in overtime

KJ Simpson emerged as a standout player, scoring an impressive 30 points to lead Colorado to a remarkable comeback victory over Southern California, prevailing 92-89 in double overtime.

Expand Tweet

Simpson's stellar performance, which included 24 points after halftime along with nine rebounds and five assists, played a pivotal role in Colorado's triumph.

Despite facing a daunting 16-point deficit in the second half, Colorado (17-9, 8-7 Pac-12) showcased resilience, rallying for the win after enduring a challenging stretch of four losses in five games.

In contrast, USC (10-16, 4-11) continued to struggle, suffering its ninth loss in the last eleven games.

Boogie Ellis contributed significantly for USC, notching 30 points and five assists, while Isaiah Collier and Kobe Johnson also made notable contributions with 25 points and 14 points, respectively, alongside a strong defensive effort by DJ Rodman.

Tristan da Silva was instrumental for Colorado, registering 18 points and eight rebounds, while J'Vonne Hadley and Cody Williams provided valuable support with 13 and 14 points, respectively.

The game's intensity was evident throughout, particularly in the overtime periods, with Luke O'Brien and da Silva making crucial plays for Colorado to secure the hard-fought victory.