Bronny James stats last night: How did LeBron’s son perform against Utah?

The USC Trojans were able to pick up a four-point victory over the Utah Utes, 68-64, with Bronny James seeing significant minutes for his team. The son of four-time NBA champion finished his 17th college basketball game for the Trojans and was able to chip in seven points, three rebounds and three assists in the win.

In the first half of the game, Bronny James secured a defensive rebound at 12:10 and swiftly assisted Vincent Iwuchukwu within two minutes. Additionally, he nailed a 25-foot three-pointer at 8:52, extending USC's lead to 10 points, 21-11.

As halftime drew near, Bronny delivered a precise pass to Boogie Ellis, setting up a 12-foot jumper. His first-half performance concluded with two fouls, both committed against Utah's Deivon Smith.

Coming out in the second half, Bronny made his presence felt at the 14:15 mark, grabbing a defensive rebound but missing his three-point attempt shortly thereafter.

At the 10:03 mark, Cole Bajema gave Bronny a foul that sent him to the free throw line to make the two shots he was given.

As the Trojans tried to hold off the surging Utes, James made an assist to Isaiah Colier at the 8:32 mark for the dunk. That play pushed USC's lead to seven forcing their opponents to call a timeout.

With the Utes still not giving the game away, Bronny James missed a long 24-foot three-pointer and had a frustration foul at 5:49. He made it up by grabbing an offensive board and putting it back with a layup to help the Trojans get an eight-point lead with four minutes to go.

Bronny James finishes the game with seven points as Trojans hold back Utah

The game finished with the USC Trojans maintaining their position in the game with the help of Isaiah Collier leading the charge with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals while DJ Rodman chipped in with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Boogie Ellis is the third double-digit scorer for the Trojans with 11 points while Bronny James tallied seven points, three rebounds, three steals, one steal and one block in 20 minutes of playing time.

This is a similar performance for Bronny James as he contributed six points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in their previous game against Stanford.

This victory made the Trojans avoid a three-game skid but still possess a losing record of 9-15. They still have six more games before calling it a season and up next on their schedule are the Colorado Buffaloes on February 17.