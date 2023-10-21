Bronny James ditches LeBron James' latest sneakers in favor of Retro Kobe's on USC debut

LeBron James's eldest son Bronny wore the late great Kobe Bryant's sneakers instead of his father's on his USC debut on Saturday.

Bronny will play his first season in the NCAA this year. After an unfortunate cardiac arrest in the summer during a workout, it was unsure whether he would be able to continue playing basketball. Those fears have been waived off, though, as he showed up in USC colours on his debut in a preseason fan event at the Galen Center.

The 6' 3" guard out of Sierra Canyon is a four-star recruit and is the 19th-ranked prospect in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2023. In his last year at Sierra Canyon, he averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game, earning himself McDonald's All-American honors.

He was wearing the #6 USC Trojans jersey at the fan event on Saturday and was also seen sporting “P.J. Tucker” Nike Kobe 5 PEs instead of LeBron's. Bronny has also sported Kobe Grinch's occasionally.

Bronny James in Kobe's last night (via brkicks Instagram)

Earlier this month, providing an update on his son's health, LeBron James had said:

"Bronny is doing extremely well ... a lot of emotions for our family this summer, but the best thing we have is each other."

Can LeBron James win another championship?

The new season is about to take off in a few days, and the La Lakers are looking to gear up for another title charge. They have made some great moves in the offseason and have also added considerable depth to their roster for the upcoming season.

They have done well in keeping their core intact along with signing some veteran experience in Taurean Prince and Christian Wood.

LeBron James will be playing his 21st season this year but hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. On paper, the Lakers front office seems to have done a great job in putting a very able supporting cast around LeBron and Anthony Davis.

Last season, they turned around things late in the regular season after a poor start. This year, they will look to change that by starting strong from the off.

Ahead of his 21st season, LeBron James averages 27.2 points, 7.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.

He's already the highest scorer in the league's history. At 38, the 6' 9" NBA superstar still looks hungry for winning more championships. If Anthony Davis and the others can stay healthy for the entire season, the Lakers could be a team to watch out for as James eyes ring no. five.