“Bronny should still be in SC”: Fans react after Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah Arenas commits to LeBron James’ son’s alma mater

Five-star prospect Alijah Arenas reclassified and verbally committed to the USC Trojans, LeBron James' son Bronny James' alma mater. On Thursday, the young guard called first-year program coach Eric Musselman during an episode of Gilbert Arenas' "Gil's Arena" and then took his jacket off to showcase a #0 "Agent Zero" jersey.

The 6-foot-6 guard out of Chatsworth is the top shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 2 overall prospect from California. He also had offers from Kansas, Kentucky, his father's alma mater, Arizona and other programs.

Sports Center Next uploaded a few graphics highlighting that both LeBron James and Gilbert Arenas' sons have now worn the USC jerseys.

Trending

Fans reacted to the news by commenting on Bronny James' college journey:

"Bronny should still be in SC," a fan wrote.

"He giving bronny 30 😭," another fan commented.

"I definitely wish Bronny would’ve stayed now.," another fan wrote.

More fans joined in to react to Alijah Arenas's decision:

"@no.chill.gil you’re a real one for sending your son to Chatsworth. Public school hoopers are built different 💪🏽😤," a fan commented.

"Gil Son better than everybody drafted this year 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️," another fan wrote.

"No one and done please let him play AtLeast two years 🔥🔥," another fan commented.

Fans react to Gilbert Arenas' son's college decision | via IG/@sportscenternext/ig

Why did Alijah Arenas decide to go to USC

Alijah Arenas believes he found his fit on and off the court at USC. Minutes after his commitment to Eric Musselman, the youngster highlighted how joining the Trojans would justify everyone who supported him and his excitement at playing for the program.

"It felt like the best fit for everybody that kind of supported me on this journey, just helped me, see my path," he said (at 5:18). "And then going on campus, seeing how being at USC was like, it just made me feel special and then talked to the coach later on, going on and seeing what I could possibly be in.

"It was just amazing for me. So, I think that I could really go and go play for USC."

Arenas got to witness the energy and environment he will play in firsthand when he attended the game against UCLA Bruins on Sunday.

While he did not opt to play for Gilbert Arenas' alma mater, he will still be under one of his father's former coaches. Eric Musselman coached Arenas from 2002 to 2003 as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.