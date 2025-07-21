  • home icon
  Bryce James shares reaction to former teammate DeZhon Hall's throwback AAU pictures featuring dad LeBron James and brother Bronny 

Bryce James shares reaction to former teammate DeZhon Hall's throwback AAU pictures featuring dad LeBron James and brother Bronny 

By Nishant
Modified Jul 21, 2025 16:57 GMT
Bryce James and DeZhon Hall. (Source: IG / @_justbryce and @dezhonhall)
Bryce James and DeZhon Hall. (Source: IG / @_justbryce and @dezhonhall)

Arizona signee Bryce James reacted to his childhood friend DeZhon Hall's post reflecting on his AAU journey. On Sunday, Hall shared childhood pictures over the years through his Instagram.

He appears with trophies and the teams he played with. In one of the pictures, young Hall poses with NBA legend LeBron James. In another, he stands with a young Bryce, holding a trophy. Bronny James also appears in a picture.

Talking about his AAU journey, the 6-foot-3 guard wrote an inspiring and heartfelt caption:

"Dear AAU, all I can say is thank you. 2️⃣ out. And to all the people that tried to break me down… you can’t! #themarathoncontinues 👑 #blessed"
Bryce showed his love with a simple "❤️" emoji. Replying to his childhood friend, Hall said:

"twin❤️"
Bryce James' comment on childhood friend DeZhon Hall's post
Bryce James' comment on childhood friend DeZhon Hall's post

James and Hall played together on North Coast Blue Chips for a long time. While Bryce is set to begin his freshman year with the Arizona Wildcats, DeZhon will begin his senior year at Legacy Early College (Fishers, Indiana). He will also play for Phenom United on the EYBL circuit.

The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 2.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game at Peach Jam as part of the Indy Heat 15U. He has offers from programs like Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Ohio, Miami (OH) and IUPUI. Hall made unofficial visits to Wisconsin, Ohio State, Indiana and Michigan State.

Can Bryce James join LeBron and Bronny on the Cavaliers?

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggested a scenario where LeBron James returns to the Cleveland Cavaliers, this time with his sons, Bronny and Bryce. He suggests it's possible if LeBron and Bronny are traded from the Lakers, and Bryce, who is committed to Arizona, is drafted by the Cavs in 2026.

“The best-case scenario would be one of the coolest endings the NBA has ever seen,” Swartz wrote. “If Bronny James is included in the trade, the Cavs have a chance to make this a complete Northeast Ohio family affair.”

With LeBron opting into the final year of his contract and Luka Doncic now in LA, the future is uncertain. Cleveland still owns its 2026 second-round pick, when Bryce will be eligible after his freshman year.

Given LeBron’s history with the Cavs and the team's financial constraints, Swartz suggests the move could provide both a defining moment for LeBron's legacy and cap relief for Cleveland.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

