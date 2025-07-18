"One of the biggest “what ifs” ever, career is over": NBA fans react after Bronny James' Lakers Summer League teammate suffers horrific injury 

Bronny James' 2025 NBA Summer League teammate Darius Bazley suffered a horrific knee injury that could potentially rule him out this season. Bazley was arguably the best player on the Lakers during the annual preseason tournament.
He was in the middle of another stellar outing on Thursday against the Boston Celtics, tallying eight points, four rebounds and two blocks in seven minutes, shooting 3 of 4. However, his night and potentially the season were cut short with a brutal knee injury.
With 4:51 left in the second quarter, Bazley drove to the rim but landed awkwardly on his right leg after spinning into the defender's chest. He hit the floor with his knee bent. Bazley was in excruciating pain and was carried off in a wheelchair. Here's the video of his injury:
NBA fans reacted to the unfortunate incident online, showing immense support for the veteran who was a standout performer in the Summer League and likely to land a standard deal.
Lakers struggle after Darius Bazley injury despite Bronny James' second half resurgence
The Lakes were flying in the first quarter after Darius Bazley's hot start. They held a seven-point lead at one point and it seemed like they would have enough to fall back on in the later stages. However, once Bazley got injured, the Lakers couldn't score. The Celtics took control in the second quarter and never looked back.
Still, they entered the half with a five-point lead, so the game could have gone either way. After a quiet first half, Bronny James caught fire late in the third and in the final quarter, scoring all of his 18 points in that stretch.
Bronny added three rebounds, five assists and one steal, shooting 7 of 13, marking his third consecutive game scoring at least 14 or more. With how good he played and Bazley started, LA could have been in a position to win this matchup behind their blitz.
