"One of the biggest “what ifs” ever, career is over": NBA fans react after Bronny James' Lakers Summer League teammate suffers horrific injury 

Bronny James' 2025 NBA Summer League teammate Darius Bazley suffered a horrific knee injury that could potentially rule him out this season. Bazley was arguably the best player on the Lakers during the annual preseason tournament.

He was in the middle of another stellar outing on Thursday against the Boston Celtics, tallying eight points, four rebounds and two blocks in seven minutes, shooting 3 of 4. However, his night and potentially the season were cut short with a brutal knee injury.

With 4:51 left in the second quarter, Bazley drove to the rim but landed awkwardly on his right leg after spinning into the defender's chest. He hit the floor with his knee bent. Bazley was in excruciating pain and was carried off in a wheelchair. Here's the video of his injury:

NBA fans reacted to the unfortunate incident online, showing immense support for the veteran who was a standout performer in the Summer League and likely to land a standard deal.

TAYLEN FOR HEISMAN @HogsWizard479 will be one of the biggest "what ifs" ever. career is over

Lakers 18th run 💜💛 @BOBMONEY711 ow, his knee/leg just gave out on him so likely season ending surgery is needed Sad to see considering he likely played himself into a contract this season :(

KC @kc_the1 He was playing his way into at least a 2 way contract in the league smh hard luck

Forever Laker24 @Forever_Laker24 This is why succeeding in the NBA is so hard… finally looking like he might get a real opportunity on an nba team then this happens…

Punyal @PulangPunyal Sad for him. He is my favorite player in the Lakers SL team.

Lakers struggle after Darius Bazley injury despite Bronny James' second half resurgence

The Lakes were flying in the first quarter after Darius Bazley's hot start. They held a seven-point lead at one point and it seemed like they would have enough to fall back on in the later stages. However, once Bazley got injured, the Lakers couldn't score. The Celtics took control in the second quarter and never looked back.

Still, they entered the half with a five-point lead, so the game could have gone either way. After a quiet first half, Bronny James caught fire late in the third and in the final quarter, scoring all of his 18 points in that stretch.

Bronny added three rebounds, five assists and one steal, shooting 7 of 13, marking his third consecutive game scoring at least 14 or more. With how good he played and Bazley started, LA could have been in a position to win this matchup behind their blitz.

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More