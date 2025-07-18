Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in Lakers' rivalry game against Celtics in 2025 Summer League? (July 17)

LeBron James' son Bronny James got another taste of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry, albeit in a lesser-stakes game in Thursday's 2025 NBA Summer League contest. Nevertheless, the competitive environment remained intact as the rookies, sophomores and two-way players searching for roster spots battled it out.

Ad

After an efficient game (17 points, five rebounds and five assists) against the Clippers with coach JJ Redick and several other Lakers stars in attendance on Monday, Bronny was expected to carry on the momentum.

In his first stint on the floor, Bronny didn't have the kind of scoring burst he did against the Clippers, but he was as involved as he could be offensively. He racked up two quick assists, one rebound, one turnover and a foul on a drive in that stretch.

Ad

Trending

Bronny ended the first quarter playing 6:35 minutes. He was scoreless after not attempting a single shot, but had two rebounds, two assists, three turnovers and one foul. Bronny had a box +/- 0, while the Lakers led by 26-21.

This is a live article updated after every quarter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More