$70M rapper says he smokes with LeBron James 'all the time' as Lakers star continues his scenic golf getaway

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Jul 21, 2025 01:46 GMT
Wiz Khalifa, one of the most renowned rappers on the planet, spoke about hanging out with LeBron James. In particular, he claimed that he constantly smokes with the LA Lakers star. Aside from his smoking habits, he also has his own weed farm and sells his signature strain known as 'Khalifa Kush'.

The rapper, who has a net worth of $70 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), posted a video of himself golfing with the King. While James wasn't seen in the video, Khalifa added a caption stating that he was with the NBA star.

Fans on social media couldn't help but mess around with Wiz Khalifa. One fan asked if Khalifa has ever smoked with LeBron James. The rapper answered:

"All the time," Khalifa's response to his fan.
Earlier this summer, LeBron and other NBA stars have been enjoying their vacation on the golf courses. It seems to be a current trend among basketball players and celebrities alike.

LeBron James suggests the NBA should add a new award

LeBron James is one of the most decorated players in NBA history. Throughout his legendary career, he has notched plenty of accolades that make him one of the all-time greats. Given how talented the league is in today's era, James feels like another award should be added to the list.

In an episode of 'Mind the Game' late last month, James suggested the idea of the NBA adding an Offensive Player of the Year award, similar to what the NFL already has.

“I did think about how the NFL does Offensive Player of the Year and MVP," James said. "I thought that could possibly be something in our league, where you give an Offensive Player of the Year and an MVP.
"It’s like, OK, so is it the best player? Is it the player who had the best season with their team? Maybe that’s Offensive Player of the Year," James added.
While LeBron James' idea might not happen anytime soon, it's certainly food for thought. Over the years, many talented stars have been labeled as "snubs" due to them failing to win a certain award simply because the award winner had slightly better numbers.

Giving recognition to other NBA talents through additional awards could be what the league needs for players to step up their game.

