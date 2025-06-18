"Built like a four-man and yet playmakes like a lead guard": Recruiting insider breaks down Tyran Stokes and other top 10 Class of 2026 prospects

Tyran Stokes, Jordan Smith and Brandon McCoy are top names in 247Sports' rankings of the Class of 2026. On Wednesday, 247Sports' director of scouting, Adam Finkelstein, shared a video in which he breaks down the skills of the top ten prospects.

"Here are the top ten prospects in the national class of 2026!" read the post's caption.

Tyran Stokes emerged as the No. 1 prospect on the list yet again.

"A 6-foot-7 jumbo initiator who is built like a four-man and yet playmakes like a lead guard," Finkelstein said about Stokes.

Jordan Smith has moved up to No. 2 because:

"He impacts winning on both ends of the floor like no other player in high school basketball."

Brandon McCoy was previously No. 2 but retains his place in the top 3 players.

"A big combo guard, high-level athlete, exceptional defensive player," the recruiter described McCoy."

Christian Collins ranks No. 4.

"A 6-foot-8 kind of hybrid forward who can fly around the court, be active on the glass, defene at the end of the floor."

Jason Crowe Jr., "one of the most potent scores in shot makers", has moved one place up to the No. 5 position.

"Absolutely automatic when it comes to putting points on the board and one of the most coveted guards in the national class."

6-foot-5 guard Caleb Holt ranks No. 6.

"He's powerful. He's athletic. He's competitive. He defends, and his guard skills are continuing to improve, one of the most college-ready players in the class."

No. 7 is LuHi's combo guard Dylan Mingo.

"A 6-foot-5 lead guard in the making. He's exceptionally long, he gets wherever he wants on the floor, and his rise is beginning to start."

Tajh Ariza stands at No. 8.

"6-foot-8 jumbo wing, high-level athlete. He's got shooting potential. He's got defense potential and his tools translate to the very highest levels of the game."

6-foot-7 point guard Anthony Thompson is ranked No. 9.

"A shot-maker extraordinaire. He's also got very long arms, and he's an unusual overlap of skill for such a young player."

Cameron Williams has climbed from No. 19 to No. 10 in the class.

"6-foot-11 from California. He's got size. He's got skill. He's got mobility."

Tyran Stokes wears Kentucky Blue on his official visit

On June 8, Tyran Stokes visited Kentucky for an official campus trip. The five-star wing also visited Louisville and Kansas previously.

Stokes wore No. 4 in Kentucky gear in pictures and edits he shared via Instagram. He also posed with his family.

"How we feelin ¿?" Tyran Stokes captioned the post.

His visit marks a potential recruitment for Mark Pope and the Wildcats.

