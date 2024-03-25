"Bum","This guy is the worst": NCAAB fans are furious over UConn HC Dan Hurley's criticism of NCAA committee

No. 1 Seed UConn's victory over No. 9 seed Northwestern in the second round of the NCAA Tournament sparked controversy beyond the court as Head Coach Dan Hurley criticized the NCAA committee. Hurley expressed his frustration with UConn's seeding and bracket placement.
Hurley's comments targeted the NCAA Committee's choice in the overall bracket. He suggested that they deliberately made the path difficult for UConn. He said:
"It gives me a little bit more us against the world that I could utilize because I do think that the committee has tried to make things as difficult as they can for us to do it."
Talking about the teams they were given, he added:
"We know what they have in mind and it's just more fuel on fire."
Fans around the college basketball criticized Dan Hurley for making such remarks about the NCAA committee. They reacted furiously on platform X.
"This guy is the worst," said one fan.
"Bum," added another
"The most unlikeable guy in basketball."
"Shut up , Danny!"
"He's such a snowflake."
Here are the other reactions from the fans.
"Lol. Gets the easiest region. Literally wants another cakewalk."
"Dan Hurley try not to cry challenge impossible."
"So he's only slightly less insufferable than his brother. Great."
"Always gotta play the victim."
"I think he's saying we're notsupposed to have to beat good teams to win another championship...We didn't last year so why this year. He sound ridiculous and is an embarrassment to thisTournament and this support."
"Can this doosh possibly cry any harder?"
"Oh shut up you big whiny baby. Go change your depends. They are full."
"Dan Hurley brain needs to be studied"
"Is against the world... Go into the stands and punch a fan.."
"Soft as baby shit."
"Geez. What a whiny butt."
UConn faces San Diego State in the Sweet 16
After securing a victory over Northwestern, UConn is set to face No. 5 seed San Diego State in the Sweet 16 matchup. UConn was led by the amazing performance of Triston Newton who scored 20 points in the second round.
UConn entered the tournament with the best odds and still has the best odds of +210 to win the tournament. They have appeared in the Sweet Sixteen 20 times, out of their 37 tournament appearances.
Having won the tournament 5 times already, they will look to continue their winning run to make this year their number sixth title glory.
