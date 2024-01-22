The Iowa Hawkeyes NCAAW basketball team suffered its second loss of the season, this time against the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, an incident after the buzzer caught people's eyes as star guard Caitlin Clark collided with a Buckeyes fan to celebrate the win.

While the broadcast had cut away, a video surfaced shortly after the game, showing the collision between the two.

The two did not appear to be looking at each other until it was too late, and the Iowa sharpshooter ended up going down to the floor after the bump, while the fan continued to celebrate the win.

Members of the Ohio State coaching staff and Clark's teammate immediately came over to tend to her, and she was helped back to the locker room. When asked about the incident at the post-game conference, Clark indicated that she was doing okay, and Ohio State AD Gene Smith apologized to her.

College hoops fans react to Caitlin Clark's collision

Several users on X did not like the fan colliding with the Iowa guard, calling security and the person involved for lacking awareness.

While some called out Caitlin for "flopping" after colliding with the fan.

Others even accused Caitlin Clark of "attacking" the fan

Caitlin Clark continues her quest to become the best

While the post-game incident garnered all the attention, Clark added another 45 points to her resume, along with seven assists and three rebounds. That puts the Iowa guard's career total at 3,351, which ranks #4 all-time in women's D-1 basketball.

Clark now needs 177 points to break former Huskies guard Kelsey Plum's record and another 317 points to beat Hall of Famer Pete Maravich's record to become the highest-scoring college basketball player outright.

The Hawkeyes will now look to bounce back against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

