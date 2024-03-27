"Caitlin Clark is gonna have to do what Sheryl Swoopes did": Shannon Sharpe drops verdict on $3.1M NIL-valued Iowa star

ESPN's "First Take" recently saw Shannon Sharpe draw parallels between Iowa's Caitlin Clark and the legendary Sheryl Swoopes, emphasizing the pivotal role Clark must play for Iowa's success in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

Sharpe noted:

"Especially Iowa, in order for them to get to the national championship game guys, I'm gonna believe that Caitlin Clark is gonna have to do what Sheryl Swoopes did for that Texas Tech team."

Recalling Swoopes' remarkable performance, Sharpe highlighted her 47-point championship game and tournament average of over 30 points, underscoring her ability to single-handedly elevate her team:

"I think she scored 47 points in the championship game. But she was outstanding throughout the tournament. I think she averaged over 30 And she's single handedly because I cannot name another female on that young lady that was on that team"

Clark and Co. are going strong in this tournament as in the first round against Holy Cross Crusaders, Iowa secured a dominant 91-65 victory with Clark leading all scorers with 27 points. The second-round clash against the West Virginia Mountaineers proved more intense, with Clark guiding her team to victory with an impressive 32-point performance, securing a spot in the Sweet 16.

Looking ahead, Iowa faces a challenge against the Colorado Buffaloes. The No. 5 Buffaloes, fresh from an upset victory against Kansas State, pose a tough test for the Hawkeyes. With the stakes escalating each round, Clark's leadership and performance will be pivotal in Iowa's pursuit of championship glory.

With each game, Clark's ability to carry her team closer to the championship becomes increasingly crucial, echoing Sharpe's sentiments on the significance of her role in Iowa's journey.

March Madness Stars: Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers

In the ongoing excitement of March Madness, standout performances by Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers have ignited debates among basketball analysts.

Clark, the record-breaking scorer for the Iowa Hawkeyes led her team to victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers with an impressive 32 points. Bueckers, representing the UConn Huskies, showcased her skill with a similar 32-point performance against the Syracuse Orange.

Sharpe weighed in on the comparison between the two players, acknowledging Bueckers' exceptional performance in the recent game while emphasizing Clark's remarkable season-long achievements.

Sharpe said:

"Although Caitlin Clark is not terribly efficient... Caitlin Clark was the better player this year. She has been the better player this year. Although Paige Bueckers had the better game last night."

Clark shattere­d records this season. The $3.1 million NIL-worth star (per On3) outscore­d Kelsey Plum, becoming the­ NCAA women's top scorer. Clark eve­n beat Pete Maravich's fame­d NCAA all-time scoring record. Despite­ injuries, Bueckers earned All-American accolades and top 2021 Playe­r of the Year awards.