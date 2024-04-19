Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark was drafted as the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever in the recently concluded WNBA Draft held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. Her parents, Anne Nizzi-Clark and Brent Clark, along with other family members, were there to support her during her big night.

The WNBA rookie recently had a heartwarming reaction to an Instagram post by an Iowa photographer who posted a series of pictures of Clark with her family, including her brothers, Blake and Colin Clark calling them 'Iowa's first family.'

"This is so cute omg," Clark commented.

Caitlin Clark comes from an athletic family

Caitlin Clark comes from an athletic family with her dad, Brent Clark being a former basketball player for Simpson College, Iowa, while her mother's father, Bob Nizzi, was the Dowling Catholic High School football coach.

Clark's elder brother Blake played football for the Iowa State Cyclones and graduated with a degree in industrial engineering while serving as the Student-Athlete Advisory Council Vice President.

During a recent interview with "The Gazette," Blake Clark gushed about his sister's talent.

“I think she’s just very outgoing and confident as a person,” Blake Clark said. “I think that’s apparent on the court, she plays with a lot of confidence. There’s not a shot she doesn’t think she can take or make. And she just kind of plays with a swagger, she doesn’t care if she’s missing shots, she trusts that the next one’s going to go in.”

Colin Clark, the Indiana Fever star's younger brother played basketball at Dowling Catholic High School before he graduated in 2023. Anne-Nizzi Clark revealed how much his older siblings support him as well.

“I think Blake and Caitlin are always watching him online and following him, too,” Nizzi-Clark said. “That is probably even more special to watch, and take the time to come back and watch him and support him, and beat up on him a little bit, too.”

Bob Nizzi, Clark's famous grandfather who coached football at the local high school where all Clark children attended, praised his grandaughter's natural talent during a recent interview with "HawkFanatic."

“It’s just a marvelous thing to remember that she’s wired special,” Bob Nizzi said. “Sometimes, there are special athletes that God has created, and God coaches and Caitlin Clark is one of those.”

The Clark family has shown their support of Caitlin Clark several times during her college basketball career, attending her games to cheer her on even when the Iowa Hawkeyes lost.

