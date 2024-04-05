"Caitlin Clark is lucky this UConn team isn't healthy": Stephen A. Smith's co-panelist downplays Iowa star with bold comparisons to Paige Bueckers

As the NCAA women's Tournament advances to the Final Four, Caitlin Clark is eager to secure a championship before her WNBA journey begins.

However, with UConn's Paige Bueckers in top form, there's a bold claim circulating among ESPN's pundits, notably Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, who suggested that Clark's success hinges on UConn's injury woes.

Here's the exchange between Qerim and Smith:

“All I gotta say is she is lucky this UConn team isn't healthy... if Paige Bueckers didn't basically miss two seasons, I don't know if we'd be talking about Caitlin Clark the way we are right now.”

"I said that the other day," Smith replied.

Expand Tweet

While Qerim's take raised eyebrows, Clark herself commended Bueckers for her resilience and character.

"She's been dealt a tough hand and can only say positive things about her teammates. Her resilience, the way she carries herself on and off the court, the way she works had. None of that has changed,” said Clark.

The impending clash between Iowa and UConn promises a ravaging showdown between two of women's basketball's brightest stars.

It's a rematch of their 2021 Sweet 16 encounter, where although UConn emerged victorious 92-72, Clark outscored Bueckers 21-18.

Paige Bueckers downplays herself after comparison to Caitlin Clark

Being touted as the potential successor to Caitlin Clark, Bueckers prefers not to overshadow the depth of talent in women's college basketball.

Acknowledging the significance of media coverage in amplifying the sport's reach, the UConn sensation advocated spotlighting multiple players rather than focusing solely on herself.

“I think, I know freshman year, I was like the media darling, everybody was focused on me, what I did at UConn my freshman year,” Bueckers said.

As a finalist for the National Player of the Year, Bueckers recognizes her influence but urges the media, stating:

“I think it's more important for the game to share the spotlight, to grow the game and show all the stars of college basketball, not just focus on one particular player, whether it be me, Caitlin, JuJu [Watkins], Angel [Reese]”

Expand Tweet

Looking ahead to the next season, Bueckers hopes to see a shift in media attention, where the spotlight isn't solely on her.

Also read: "That's why Caitlin Clark better": Fans sound off on Paige Bueckers declining to recreate iconic Kobe Bryant's pose go viral