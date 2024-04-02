"That's why Caitlin Clark better": Fans sound off on Paige Bueckers declining to recreate iconic Kobe Bryant's pose go viral

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies face Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four on Friday. Bueckers and the Huskies booked their ticket to Cleveland with an 80-73 win over the USC Trojans. Bueckers went viral after the game because she declined to recreate Kobe Bryant's iconic pose.

In the video below, photographers asked Bueckers to pose like Bryant with the regional championship trophy. The 22-year-old declined the opportunity because it was just not her thing to do.

"It ain't me, dog. That's Kobe," Bueckers said.

Fans on Instagram reacted to Paige Bueckers' gesture to decline the opportunity to recreate an iconic photo. Kobe Bryant famously did the pose after the 2001 NBA Finals, and many athletes have done the same thing after winning a championship.

One fan pointed out that the mentality separates Caitlin Clark from the UConn star:

"And that's why Caitlin Clark is better."

One fan is not happy with Bueckers saying the word "dog" and called her corny for it:

"'It ain't me, DOG.' So fcking corny."

Another reckons the UConn star was being corny for trying to sound "gangster":

"Why she tryna sound gangster? Made the whole vid corny asf."

Here are other reactions on X to Paige Bueckers turning down the chance to pose like Kobe:

For those who don't know, Caitlin Clark recreated the LA Lakers legend's pose after winning the Big Ten Championship.

Paige Bueckers to face Caitlin Clark in the Final Four

It will be a showdown between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers in the Final Four.

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes booked their ticker to the Final Four with a 94-87 win over defending champions LSU Tigers. It was a rematch of last year's championship game, but it had a different outcome this time around.

The game was close in the first half before Clark took over in the second. She dropped 41 points with seven rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Hawkeyes to back-to-back Final Four appearances.

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers had 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in UConn's 80-73 upset win over JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans. This was another close game, with the Huskies having the final laugh in the fourth quarter.

Friday's game between Iowa and UConn will be the first time Clark and Bueckers play against each other since their freshman season. Bueckers got a 92-72 win back then, but will their next matchup see a different outcome?

