"Awwwww": Kevin Durant runs out of comebacks after fan roasts Warriors move with Caitlin Clark win

Kevin Durant caught a stray from a fan online after Caitlin Clark led Iowa to a huge win over LSU to reach the Final Four. The fan brought up Durant's time with the Golden State Warriors which might have stumped the former MVP. Clark and the Hawkeyes need two more wins to lift the NCAA championship.

Clark finished with 41 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists in Iowa's 94-87 win over the defending champions LSU Tigers. It was a rematch of last year's final, with LSU getting the upper hand in the first half. However, Clark took over in the third quarter and the Hawkeyes didn't look back.

A fan on X, formerly known on Twitter, decided to involve KD by pointing out what Clark did. The sharpshooting guard got better and returned to take down the team that beat them last year, something that Durant did not do when he left the OKC Thunder in 2016.

"Caitlin lost to LSU, got in the lab and came back to smoke them. Why couldn’t you do that @KDTrey5?" the fan wrote.

Kevin Durant caught wind of the reply and was baffled why his name was dragged following a great game between Iowa and LSU.

"Awwwww Kenny…u still hurt?" Durant replied.

It's not surprising to see KD respond since he's always online somehow despite being one of the busiest NBA stars on the planet. The fan was true in a way since Durant left the OKC Thunder after the Golden State Warriors eliminated them in the Western Conference finals after they blew a 3-1 series lead.

Instead of coming back stronger and putting the Warriors on notice, Durant joined Golden State in free agency to team up with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. He redeemed himself by leading the Warriors to three straight NBA Finals appearances and winning two championships in 2017 and 2018.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa to face UConn in the Final Four

Caitlin Clark and Iowa need two more wins to lift the NCAA championship.

Caitlin Clark is playing in his final season with Iowa before making the jump to the WNBA or at least Ice Cube's Big3, who offered her $5 million to play there for 10 games.

But before Clark ends his college career, she needs two more wins to cement her legacy as among the greatest players in women's collegiate basketball history. Clark and Iowa took the right step by beating and dethroning the LSU Tigers on Monday night.

The Final Four will be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday. The Hawkeyes will face Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in a highly exciting matchup. The last time the two teams faced was when Clark and Bueckers were still in their freshman season, with UConn getting the 92-72 win.

