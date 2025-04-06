Caitlin Clark names two players who can keep UConn HC Geno Auriemma away from retirement

Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on Geno Auriemma and the possibility of his retirement on "The Bird and Taurasi Show" on Sunday. UConn legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi discussed the topic with her during the Huskies' national championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Bird asked Clark her opinion after the former Seattle Storm star said that Auriemma should consider retiring this offseason. Clark named Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong as the two UConn players who can keep the legendary coach away from retirement and continue his illustrious career in Storrs.
"It’s a tough question," Clark said. "He’s the all-time winningest coach. This is Year 40. Got through Paige (Bueckers). I think he has a soft spot for Azzi. I really think he does. I think he coaches one more after this with Azzi, then he heads out."
Sue Bird then shared that Geno Auriemma may want to stay longer at UConn because of the emergence of star freshman Sarah Strong. Clark replied to the basketball legend's take.
"But then after Sarah Strong, there’s gonna be another really good player. Is he gonna do this?" Clark asked.
Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong deliver for Geno Auriemma in win over South Carolina
Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong helped Geno Auriemma end his nine-year NCAA title drought, combining for 48 points in UConn's 82-59 win over South Carolina in the national championship game.
Fudd, who was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, scored 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting. She was reliable from the free-throw line, going 5-for-5. It was the second time in this year's NCAA Tournament that Fudd has scored at least 20 points. She previously achieved that feat in the win over Arkansas State in the first round.
Strong matched Fudd's offensive production, scoring 24 points in the rout. She shot 10-for-15, including 2-for-3 from deep. She also went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. Strong stuffed the stat sheet against the Gamecocks, amassing 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 37 minutes.
Paige Bueckers also stepped up in her final college basketball game, scoring 17 points, grabbing six boards and dishing out three assists. The senior guard also made her presence felt on the defensive end, recording two blocks and one steal.
