Caitlin Clark's BF Connor McCaffery backs $22 million worth Obi Toppin's stellar performance as Indiana Pacers thrashes Pelicans in 123-114 showdown

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark shows no signs of slowing down as she registered another triple-double of 33 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists during her team's 108-60 blowout win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Off the court, her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery backed $22 million worth Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (as per Salary Sport) on Instagram after Indiana beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-114.

Toppin scored 16 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists during the game including a spectacular dunk.

Caitlin Clark breaks another record

Clark's 32 points against the Minnesota Golden Gophers saw her break another record, the most points scored in women's college basketball which was previously held by Lynette Woodard.

Lynette Woodard played for Kansas between 1977 and 1981 scoring 3,649 points, but she set the record under the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women instead of the NCAA, the record that Clark broke a few weeks ago.

After the game, Caitlin Clark deflected attention away from herself and highlighted the growth of the women's game instead.

“Not even myself,” Clark said. “Not even just Iowa women’s basketball, but how great our game is. How great it is across the country. I mean, you’re seeing it from in the top 25, but even outside the top 25. There’s really, really great teams but that’s what makes the game so fun."

“I’m just really thankful and grateful to have those players who have come before me. Yeah, it’s super special. Obviously she’s one of the best all-time,” Clark said.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder recognized Clark's achievement and crowned it by terming it the 'real record' during her postgame news conference.

“Tonight is the night of the real record,” said Bluder. “For some reason, the NCAA does not want to recognize the basketball that was played prior to 1982, and that’s wrong. We played basketball back then. They just don’t want to recognize it, and that hurts the rest of us who were playing at that time. There’s no reason why that should not be the true record."

“Maybe the NCAA will realize that now. Maybe it will be brought to their attention, and they will start recognizing those women who played in the ’70s,” Bluder said. “Remember, they played with a larger basketball and no 3-point line either.”

Not only did the player break the overall women's record, she also broke the single-season 3-pointer record when she scored her 155th 3-pointer surpassing Idaho's Taylor Pierce who set hers in 2019.