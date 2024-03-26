Caitlin Clark stats last night: How did the Iowa guard perform in Second-Round matchup against West Virginia?

Caitlin Clark led No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes to a 64-54 victory in a close second-round contest against No. 8 seed West Virginia on Monday. Clark managed to score half of her team's points despite the defensive pressure from the Mountaineers as she scored an impressive 32 points.

The game had several momentum swings. Iowa was seemingly in control after an 8-0 run in the third quarter. However, West Virginia made a comeback by opening the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run. The game was tied with 5:18 left on the clock. But Clark and Hannah Stuelke made nine free throws to win the game.

Clark shot 36.4% from the field and converted five out of 14 attempts she made from beyond the act. Her 3-point field goal advantage was 35.7%. Her free throw percentage was impressive at 91.7% as she converted 11 out of her 12 attempts.

This was one of the worst offensive games from the Iowa Hawkeyes in a while. Despite that, Clark was all around the court to ensure the win. In 40 minutes of play, she grabbed eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals. She also made six turnovers, highlighting the defensive pressure from West Virginia.

With this hard-fought victory, Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes have advanced to the Sweet 16, where they will fight the No. 5 seed Colorado Buffaloes in the Albany 2 Regional semifinals.

Caitlin Clark has broken single-season scoring record

Iowa v Michigan

Clark has made another record. With her 32-point outing against West Virginia, Clark surpassed the previous single-season scoring record set by Kelsey Plum (1,109), as she amassed a total of 1,113 points for the season.

The NCAA Division-I all-time leading scorer celebrated the record on the court with cheers from the crowd. She also received probably her final introduction at Carver as she is set to declare for the WNBA Draft 2024 where she is expected to be the No. 1 pick.

