Caleb Love Stats Tonight: How did Arizona guard perform in Sweet 16 game vs. Clemson? 

In a surprising turn of events, the No. 6 Clemson Tigers pulled off a stunning upset against No. 2 Arizona, 77-72 to claim their spot in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1980. This was the Wildcat's second Sweet 16 exit in the least three years.

Arizona's star guard Caleb Love failed to meet expectations in a disappointing performance. Despite playing for 35 minutes, Love could only score 13 points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals. His shooting was particularly off as he went 5-of-18 from the field and 0-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Love received criticism from fans for this performance as the game unfolded with Clemson taking an early lead. They dominated the first half with a score line of 39-31 with Love and Pelle Larsson, together, going 3-for-14 from the field in the first half.

At the 16:30 mark in the first half, Love secured a defensive rebound but his offense failed as he missed a 3-point attempt at 16:22. He continued to struggle with another missed layup at 7:28. At 3:24, Love's turnover marked a crucial moment to stunt the Arizona's momentum.

In the second half, Love showed some confidence as he converted a crucial layup at 5:35. However, this didn't continue as he missed another 3-point attempt at 4:52. With less time on the clock, Love's effort to make a comeback died with a missed layup at 0:06.

Caleb Love's NBA draft projection

Caleb Love's recent performance and his college basketball journey give rise to important factors to consider for his NBA draft projection. Firstly, he turned 23 before the start of the 2024-2025 season which makes him slightly older than many of his peers entering the draft.

Secondly, his 3-point shooting ability is a concern as he has shot just 34.3% of them this season. Despite several challenges, he might attract a few eyes from professional teams. He has experience playing high-level college basketball which could make his selection easier.

He is not projected to be picked as a lottery or even in the first round for now. However, there is a chance that he might end up being an early second-round pick.

