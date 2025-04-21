Cameron Boozer plans to impact people with special needs and mental health issues before his basketball career ends, says mother

Five-star Duke commit Cameron Boozer is one of the most hyped recruits in the class of 2026 and is a projected lottery pick. Cameron and his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, committed to their father, Carlos Boozer's former program, the Duke Blue Devils, last year.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, the much-talked-about twins' mother, CeCe, revealed that Cameron was the more reserved of the duo, with varying future plans.

"Cameron is stoic and serious, with the drive of a budding superstar," CeCe said. "He aims to make an impact on people with special needs and mental health issues before he’s done."

CeCe added that Cayden Boozer was the more outgoing twin and that he dragged his more serious brother, Cameron, to do fun things.

“They’ve fought for [their identity] their entire life,” CeCe said. “Even though they did everything together, I made sure that they were both allowed to be their own person.”

How Cayden and Cameron Boozer saved their brother's life

Carmani Boozer, the eldest brother of Cayden and Cameron Boozer, was born with sickle cell disease and required a bone marrow transplant to survive. Cece and Carlos Boozer, who both carried the sickle cell gene, chose an unusual approach to save their only child's life. They sought in vitro fertilization and used the only two perfectly matched embryos to save Carmani's life.

In the documentary titled "Blood Brothers," CeCe revealed the feelings of guilt that she felt using her unborn sons to save the life of her eldest son.

"You feel like you're having a baby for the wrong reason," CeCe said. "I just felt guilty because it was more out of love for Carmani. It wasn't out of love for them. The day I saw them, and they were here, and they were so beautiful and wonderful, I love them every bit as much as I did him (Carmani). Felt like they were special because God had given me them to help Carmani."

Carlos Boozer also revealed how he and his wife felt about getting Cayden and Cameron Boozer to save Carmani's life.

"There was times where I felt we did the right thing and there was times I felt like we didn't do the right thing," Carlos said. "It was, we need to have a baby so that we could cure Carmani. That's not how we wanted to have it, but that's what ended up going down."

Immediately after Cayden and Cameron Boozer were born, the doctors harvested stem cells from their umbilical cords, which were transplanted into their elder brother. The operation had an 85% success rate and in that instance, it worked and helped Carmani Boozer's body to produce healthy bone marrow, allowing him to live a normal life.

As the Boozer twins await their college basketball debuts with their father's alma mater, the Duke Blue Devils next season, Carmani Boozer plays varsity baseball for Monsignor Edward Pace High School, Miami.

