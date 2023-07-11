Top 5 standout prospects in the 2023 Peach Jam championship? ft Cooper Flagg, the Boozer twins, and more

Dubbed the Cooper Flagg - Cameron Boozer jam, this edition of the Peach Jam stirred a lot of interest from basketball fans.

According to The Circuit, 55% of American-born NBA players have participated in the Peach Jam which was founded in 1996. Current NBA stars, Andrew Wiggins, Trae Young and De'Aaron Fox have all starred in various Peach Jam editions.

NBA legends like LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony could be seen passionately coaching their teams on the sidelines. While Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer were the highest-ranked prospects at Peach Jam, quite a few players stood out by the end of the tournament.

Who performed best of the talented class of 2025 prospects?

#5. Ace Flagg

Ace is one-half of the Flagg twins and he carved his own niche during this Peach Jam. His lockdown defense on Cameron Boozer earned him a lot of plaudits, but his offensive showing also stood out.

He averaged 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists during the tournament. He had offers from West Virginia and Maine before the tournament, but based on his Peach Jam showing, the offers are bound to increase.

#4. Cayden Boozer

He doesn't get as much hype as his twin brother, Cameron Boozer, but he made heads turn with his performances at Peach Jam.

After losing their first game against Cooper Flagg's Maine United, the championship game was a repeat of the pool game. This time, it was Cayden Boozer's game.

With his brother held to just 5.0 points, Cayden stepped up in a big way, scoring 23.0 points in a 58-50 win to lead the Nightrydas to the championship.

#3. AJ Dybantsa

Dybantsa justified the hype surrounding him by dominating opposition much older than he is. The 2026 prospect led the tournament scoring charts, averaging 25.8 points.

His shooting from beyond the arc let him down scoring 7-of-23 but his dominance under the rim clearly marked him out as one of the best prospects at the tournament.

#2. Cameron Boozer

In the game that mattered the most, Cameron Boozer was held to 5.0 points, way below his usually high standards, but his team still won the championship.

His Nightrydas team beat Cooper Flagg's Maine United to win the championship. But it was the other Boozer, Cayden, who turned up for the final, dropping 23.0 points.

Cameron still had a fantastic tournament, dropping 22.0 points and 12.0 rebounds in the first game against the Flaggs. Before the 5.0 point showing in the final, he averaged 17.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

#1. Cooper Flagg

The matchup that everyone wanted to see was Cooper Flagg versus Cameron Boozer. Those two are clear favorites for the No. 1 prospect of the class of 2025. They showed fans and scouts alike what the hype was all about.

Flagg's mind-blowing statistics converted many fans to his cause, having three games with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds. Before the championship game against Boozer's Nightrydas, Flagg averaged, 26.7 points, 13.2 rebounds, 7.7 blocks and 5.5 assists.

