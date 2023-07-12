Will Cooper Flagg & Cameron Boozer become college pairing? Exploring how Carlos Boozer's Duke connections bring pride back to the Blue Devil program

Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg are the undisputed top prospects in the class of 2025. Their fates seem to be intertwined as they faced each other three times at the Peach Jam and are also linked to the same program, Duke.

Cooper Flagg has been a Duke fan since childhood while Cameron Boozer's father, Carlos, won a 2001 national championship with Duke, providing strong Boozer links there.

They both have valid links to Duke. but could they both end up playing for Jon Scheyer?

During the Peach Jam championship game, there was an A-list cast of coaches watching Flagg and the Boozer twins (Cameron and Cayden). UConn's Dan Hurley and Duke's Jon Scheyer were the most notable, showing just how seriously their recruitment is being taken.

In the case of the Boozer twins, they were being watched by Duke's big rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels as well. Cayden acknowledged that the program had extended them offers and that he had spoken to UNC coach Hubert Davis.

“It was a blessing to get that offer,” Cayden Boozer said. “You know, just talking to Coach Davis and the new staff was a great experience for me.”

Cameron backed up his brother's comment and did not rule out the move, either.

“It’s a great school,” Cameron Boozer said. “There’s no reason not to (consider it).”

It would be a controversial move if the Tar Heels were to win the race to the Boozer twin's signatures, but it is not unlikely considering their basketball pedigree.

DukeBlueUpdates @DukeBlueUpdates Cooper Flagg vs the Boozer twins on ESPNU #PeachJam2023 Cooper Flagg vs the Boozer twins on ESPNU #PeachJam2023 👀👀👀 https://t.co/fW3ttVjmtv

One aspect that could affect whether Flagg and Cameron end up at Duke is the fact that they play in the same position.

Duke fans have had their say on Twitter on the Boozers versus Flagg debate with one user willing to lose the twins to land Flagg.

GoodGameBro @GoodGameBro Cooper Flagg to Duke is a MUST. If Duke has to lose out on the Boozer twins to make it happen, so be it Cooper Flagg to Duke is a MUST. If Duke has to lose out on the Boozer twins to make it happen, so be it 😤 https://t.co/eOm14onSdW

Carlos Boozer isn't putting any pressure on his sons to join Duke, though. He only advised them to choose a program that fits them.

“You know, it’s tough because everybody is offering the same stuff," Carlos Boozer said. "For them, find what’s best for you. Find a school that you fall in love with and that falls in love with you. They’re going through that process.”

Cooper Flagg, on the other hand, is being heavily recruited by Duke and Kentucky.

Is Cameron Boozer still the No. 1 2025 prospect?

Before the Peach Jam started, ESPN ranked Cameron Boozer as the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class. This has caused intense debate because some fans feel that Cooper Flagg is the better player.

Although the Boozer twins' team, the Nightrydas Elite, beat Flaggs' Maine United 58-50 in the championship game, the top two prospects had wildly different fortunes in the game.

Being guarded by Ace Flagg, Cameron Boozer was restricted to five points while his brother, Cayden, was named MVP after dropping 23 points. Cooper Flagg finished with 18 points, seven assists and 12 rebounds.

The debate of who is the better player will rumble on for a while longer. It could even continue with them as teammates for the Duke Blue Devils.

