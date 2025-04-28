Cameron Boozer's dad Carlos Boozer welcomes Jordyn Kee to Jai Lucas' Miami

Miami coach Jai Lucas bolstered his lineup for the 2025-26 NCAA season, adding Jordyn Kee through the transfer portal on Sunday. Kee made the announcement on his Instagram account, with his post drawing several reactions, including a comment from Cameron Boozer's dad, Carlos Boozer.
The former NBA star showed his support for Kee, who was redshirted in the 2024-25 season with the Georgia Bulldogs. Kee played for Sagemont Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before signing with Georgia. He has decided to return home to the Sunshine State to play for the Hurricanes next season.
"Welcome home nephew," Boozer wrote.
Kee will look to make an impact at Miami after he appeared in just two exhibition games for the Bulldogs in his first season at Georgia. He failed to register on the stat sheet in both of his outings against Central Florida and Charlotte.
Jai Lucas continues Miami rebuild with Jordyn Kee transfer
Jordyn Kee is a huge get for Jai Lucas, who took over as Miami coach after spending three season at Duke. The combo guard was previously a three-star prospect and Lucas will be hoping he can unlock the teen star's potential when he joins the Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes have been busy adding players after finishing the 2024-25 season with a disappointing 7-24 overall record. They failed to reach the postseason after finishing 18th in the ACC with a 3-17 slate.
Kee is Miami's eighth addition this offseason. Lucas has secured several players through the transfer portal, adding Marcus Allen, Ernest Udeh Jr., Malik Reneau, Tru Washington and Tre Donaldson. They also signed Slovakian forward Timotej Malovec and four-star prospects Dante Allen and Shelton Henderson.
Marcus Allen moved back home to Miami after averaging 2.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in his freshman season at Missouri. Udeh averaged 6.6 points and 7.5 rebounds in the 2024-25 season before transferring to Miami. Reneau joined Lucas after averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in his junior season at Indiana.
Donaldson and Washington also put up impressive numbers in the 2024-25 season, averaging 11.3 and 11.1 points, respectively, before they headed to Miami to play for the Hurricanes.
