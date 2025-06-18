Cameron Boozer's girlfriend Yva Lauren shares 2-word reaction as Duke reveals his jersey number for the 2025-26 season 

Cameron Boozer, with twin brother Cayden Boozer, is set for his freshman season at Duke. On Tuesday, Duke shared the official jersey numbers for their 2025-26 roster.
Cameron's girlfriend, Yva Cao Lauren, reshared the post by Duke Men's Basketball's official account. Cameron will wear the No. 11 jersey while Cayden will wear the No. 2 jersey.
Yva and Cameron have been supportive of each other through high school and that extends to their college journeys.
"Hi #12 😍," Yva wrote on her Instagram story, hyping Boozer.
Other 2025 prospects joining Cayden and Cameron Boozer are Nikolas Khamenia, ranked No. 13 in 247Sports' final 2025 rankings, and Dame Sarr, an Italian professional player.
Four-star forward Khamenia has chosen No. 14 while Sarr will wear jersey No. 7. Another addition is Sebastian Wilkins, who reclassified to the Class of 2025 and will be seen in jersey No. 5.
Other assigned numbers on the roster include Isaiah Evans (No. 3), Caleb Foster (No. 1), Maliq Brown (No. 6), Darren Harris (No. 8), Cameron Sheffield (No. 13), Ifeanyi Ufochukwu (No. 15), Jack Scott (No. 20), and Patrick Ngongba II (No. 21).
Cayden and Cameron Boozer headline Slam Magazine
Cameron and Cayden Boozer are the featured cover athletes for the latest digital edition of Slam magazine. The brothers have signed with Duke, following the legacy of their father, Carlos Boozer.
Carlos played for Duke from 1999 to 2002 and helped the Blue Devils capture the 2001 NCAA championship.
“Cameron and Cayden Boozer aren't the first people in their family to play ball at Duke. Just like their famous pops, Carlos, the Boozer twins are looking to bring a chip to Durham. 🔵😈." read Slam's post caption.
The twins are five-star recruits in the Class of 2025. Cameron, a power forward, is ranked No. 3 nationally, while Cayden is a top-tier point guard. The duo attended Christopher Columbus High School and were both named to the 2025 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.
Cameron also earned accolades like the Gatorade National Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball USA.
