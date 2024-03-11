Cameron Brink's dad, Greg Brink, once shared insights into his daughter's early signs of a promising basketball career while interviewing with Slam Magazine.

The Stanford Cardinal standout has become a versatile force, displaying her shot-blocking abilities, effective play around the rim and impressive post skills, earning her a 2021 NCAA championship.

Recalling Cameron's youth, Greg recalled how people questioned her position on the court. Her response, "I play all five," demonstrated her ambition to be a versatile player.

"She has that competitive streak; she just wants to kill you. It's a little scary sometimes. She hates to lose, absolutely hates to lose," said Greg. "Really? Our little skinny Cameron is gonna be really good!"

"This year [2020] she has been given more of an opportunity to work on her game outside the paint. Her confidence level on the perimeter, taking the three, handling the ball," he added.

Recently, Cameron signed an endorsement deal with New Balance and is ranked 11th ($232,000) in the College Women's Basketball NIL Rank by On3.

Stephen Curry in awe of god-sister Cameron Brink

NBA icon Stephen Curry admired his god-sister Cameron Brink as she celebrated her achievements, clinching both the Pac-12 Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Brink is now only the third player in Pac-12 history to achieve this dual recognition, drawing praise from Curry, who shared his excitement on Instagram.

"make some room on the mantle," Curry wrote in his story.

Screenshot via Instagram

The friendship between Brink's mother, Michell, and Curry's mother, Sonya, is at the heart of the two families' strong relationship. Brink will be looking forward to the Pac-12 quarterfinals on March 7.

Brink is averaging 21.5 points, 20.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game and has contributed immensely to Stanford's success.

