Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck's sister, Kylie Beck, reacted to his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder’s emotional Senior Night moments. On Monday, Kylie reshared a post from the Cavinder twins’ Instagram account on her stories.

Ad

The post featured Hanna Cavinder and her loved ones, celebrating a significant milestone at the University of Miami. Hanna posed with Kylie as they flexed the numbers on their tops, with the guard pointing toward her official Hurricanes jersey with the No. 15.

“my girl❤️,” Beck reacted.

Carson Beck's sister Kylie drops 2-word reaction for Hanna Cavinder's snaps from senior night - Image source: Instagram/kyliebeck_

Check out the Cavinder Twins' post below:

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hurricanes' home arena, Watsco Center, was the venue for the occasion as players shared moments with family, friends and fans who had gathered to celebrate the seniors.

Hanna and her twin, Haley Cavinder, are about to wrap up their final season in college basketball with the Hurricanes. Hanna has averaged 6.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 45.7%. Haley has recorded 18.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 46.4%.

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder’s luxury cars stolen in home burglary

Carson Beck and his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, were victims of a home burglary on Thursday night, during which their luxury vehicles were stolen. According to reports, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrested Tykwon Deandre Anderson in connection to the incident.

Ad

Anderson, a former high school football player, faces multiple charges, including burglary of an occupied dwelling while wearing a mask, grand theft and grand theft of a vehicle. Reports suggest that investigations into the involvement of three other suspects are ongoing, as the arrest report detailed that Beck and Cavinder were asleep during the break-in.

Beck’s Mercedes and Lamborghini, along with Cavinder’s Range Rover, were stolen during the incident. Surveillance footage reportedly showed Anderson and three accomplices arriving at the couple’s home in a rented vehicle. Authorities later recovered Beck’s Mercedes and Cavinder’s Range Rover, both abandoned. There has been no information on the location of Beck’s Lamborghini.

Ad

Beck transferred to the University of Miami in January after four seasons at Georgia and is expected to be the Hurricanes' starting quarterback this fall. The duo have made headlines both on and off the court, with the latest incident bringing more attention to their high-profile lives.

While this situation was scary for Beck and Cavinder, the Sheriff’s Office was quick to capture at least one suspect, with the authorities working to identify and locate the other individuals involved in the incident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here