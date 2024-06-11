"Celtics are better than the Lakers!" - Fans react to Dan Hurley reportedly turning down Lakers and Kentucky this off season

On Monday, Dan Hurley turned down the LA Lakers' $70 million offer, choosing to stay at UConn. The Huskies now lead the race to the 2025 NCAA championship, attempting the first three-peat since John Wooden and UCLA.

This was not the first job offer that Hurley has turned down this year. In April, he was pursued by the Kentucky Wildcats after John Calipari's exit. He showed no interest, claiming satisfaction at his current position in Storrs.

A College Basketball Report fan account on X summarised Hurley's offseason so far with a post:

"Dan Hurley this off-season: Turned down the greatest school in college basketball history. Turned down the greatest franchise in NBA history. LOYALTY. 🐐"

However, Boston Celtics fans disagreed in the comments claiming that the Lakers are not the greatest team right now. Both franchises have a long-standing rivalry, with each recording 17 NBA championships.

"Celtics are better than the Lakers!"

"I don’t remember the Celtics offering him the position. Hmmm Weird," one fan wrote.

"He didn’t turn down UConn or the Celtics, so no idea why you’d write that," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, college basketball fans disagreed with the Kentucky statement, claiming that the Wildcats are not the greatest.

"Kentucky is not the greatest school in cbb history, only kentucky fans think that."

"He didn't turn down the University of North Carolina," another fan chimed in.

"When did Duke and the Celtics offer," another user said.

The Boston Celtics could further establish themselves as the greatest franchise as they battle it out for the NBA ring against the Dallas Mavericks this week. The Celtics lead the series 2-0.

Dan Hurley explains his reason behind turning down the Lakers' offer

In a statement released by the UConn Huskies, coach Dan Hurley explained his decision to stay at UConn.

"I am humbled by this entire experience," Hurley said. "At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today's workout and our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships."

Huskies will now work towards replicating their exceptional season runs from the last two years.

What do you think of Dan Hurley choosing to stay at UConn over moving to the NBA? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

