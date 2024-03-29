"Charles Barkley called us frail" Alabama HC Nate Oats takes a shot at Auburn legend after massive Sweet 16 win over UNC 

In a stunning upset, No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated No. 1 North Carolina despite entering the game with odds against them in the Sweet 16 round. After the game, the comments from Alabama head coach Nate Oats added an extra layer to the victory.

Auburn legend Charles Barkley had labeled Alabama as "frail" before the game. The comment didn't sit well with Oats and his team. Alabama came away with an 89-87 victory over UNC in a closely contested matchup.

After the game, Oats didn't hesitate to mention Barkley's remarks:

"Charles Barkley called us frail. I don't think [Grant Nelson] was frail tonight," Oats said.

The odds were favoring the Tar Heels in this matchup. According to SportsLine, with the over/under of 173.5 points, the spread for the match favored Tar Heels by 4.5 points. Additionally, the money lines also favored North Carolina (-201), suggesting a higher probability of their victory over Alabama (+166).

The victory was more significant because Alabama had an early scare after losing key guard Latrell Wrightsell to a head injury in the second-round game against Grand Canyon.

Alabama was led by Grant Nelson's highlight performance, scoring 24 points, 12 rebounds and one assist. He was complimented by 19 points each from Aaron Estrada and Rylan Griffen. No. 1 guard Mark Sears also scored 18 points to lead them to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2004, and only the second time in the program's history.

Alabama reaches Elite Eight of 2024 March Madness

Alabama v North Carolina

The Alabama Crimson Tide will meet No. 6 Clemson Tigers in the West region of the NCAA Tournament.

Clemson also clinched a surprise appearance in the Elite Eight, after defeating No. 2 Arizona Wildcats in their Sweet 16 matchup. They upset Arizona, 77-72 in another close and bracket-shattering game.

This will be Alabama's second appearance in the Elite Eight out of their total 24 tournament appearances. They have been eliminated from Sweet Sixteen eight (8) times out of their total ten (10) appearances.

Do you think Alabama could be the surprise underdogs to go all the way this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.