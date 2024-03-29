WATCH: Alabama enters Sweet 16 matchup against UNC without Latrell Wrightsell amid injury troubles 

The Sweet 16 is finally here. In the crucial match between No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 1 seed North Carolina, the Crimson Tide faced a setback as their key guard, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was confirmed to be unavailable. His absence was confirmed by a video posted by The Next Round on X in which the team entered the arena without him.

Wrightsell's absence comes as a serious blow to Alabama, considering his recent form. He has been crucial to the team's success, averaging 9.0 points per game and has started in 11 out of the last 12 games. However, his availability was already in doubt after his head injury in the second-round matchup against Grand Canyon.

Wrightsell sustained the injury when he was trying to defend a 3-pointer and was elbowed down in the head.

However, this blow does not shatter the confidence of Alabama players and coaches for their Sweet 16 as they talked about their team on AL.com. Forward Grant Nelson pointed out in the interview that a potential replacement like Sam Walters, whom he feels is a great player, can help Alabama win over North Carolina.

Forward Nick Pringle reflected the hope that Wrightsell would return but was optimistic even if he could not play, which is the case now. He said:

"I think we'll stillhave a great game plan. We have a lot of great players and a lot of great coaches that can make adjustments and be able to make it happen."

Alabama reached the Sweet 16 after defeating Grand Canyon 72-61 last Sunday. With Wrightsell only playing for 11 minutes due to injury and scoring only 3 points, Mark Sears took responsibility for the team by scoring an important 26 points for the team.

This reflects how the team can perform even if there is a mishappening like this as the team is looking to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008.

Alabama's odds for the match against North Carolina

Alabama v North Carolina

In the clash between Alabama and North Carolina, the odds seem to favor the top-seeded Tar Heels. They boast a record of 29-7 and will look to aim for their 28th Elite Eight appearance.

On the other hand, the Crimson Tide (23-11) is aiming to make the regional final for just the second time in school history. However, they have shown promise throughout the season but defeating the Tar Heels won't be easy.

According to SportsLine:

Spread: Tar Heels -4.5

Over/Under: 173.5 points

Money Line: Tar Heels -201, Crimson Tide +166

Tar Heels are number eight in rebound per game in the country

Crimson Tide are leading in scoring with 90.7 points per game

