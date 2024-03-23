“Chuck is kicking Kenny under the desk to ask him about lingerie stores”: Fans clown Shaquille O’Neal crew for ‘serious’ March Madness discussion

Shaquille O'Neal is successful both on the court and off of it. He is both a player and a beloved TV basketball analyst for the NBA. Shaq is a main staple on Inside the NBA, a show that previews the NBA.

On Friday, the Inside the NBA crew (without Shaq) was involved with a preview show for the day's action in March Madness. As college basketball analyst Rob Perez put it,

"Watching the Inside the NBA guys take the NCAA studio show seriously is so funny. You know Chuck is kicking Kenny under the desk to ask him abt the lingerie stores in San Antonio"

But how did college basketball fans react to these shenanigans?

The general takeaway from College basketball fans is that they are amazed that the likes of Charles Barkley and most of the team from Inside the NBA, who are known for goofing around on set, were able to do a "serious" analysis of the upcoming action.

A lot of the fans were waiting for the typical ultra-relaxed and animated style of analysis to appear. But, it never did.

Finally, many fans are commenting on the presence of Clark Kellogg.

Kellog is not a normal part of Inside the NBA, but he is the lead analyst for CBS Sports' coverage of college basketball and March Madness. This means that Kellogg is the one who can dictate the style of the discussion, and he decided that everyone on the panel was to have a serious conversation about basketball. This was something that everyone was able to do well, including those who traditionally are not known for "serious conversations."

Has Shaquille O'Neal made a bracket prediction?

Another staple of March Madness is making a bracket prediction. Every year, millions of fans, and many athletes and personalities, including the President of the United States, predict how the men's tournament, and in the last few weeks, the women's tournament will go.

So, what does Shaquille O'Neal think is going to happen in both tournaments?

Shaq has only predicted the women's tournament, as he "has not been watching" the men's games.

He said his dream final four would be Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes, the South Carolina Gamecocks, Angel Reese's LSU Tigers, and the USC Trojans.

These are four of the strongest teams in the tournament and are led by the current biggest stars of the game.

However, it will be impossible to have a final four of these teams, as both LSU and Iowa are in the same region of the draw, meaning that if both teams win their opening three games, they will meet each other for a place with a place in the final four at stake.

