"Close your pants": Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson, Raven Johnson react as former South Carolina teammate celebrates special day

South Carolina stars Chloe Kitts, Raven Johnson and Tessa Johnson extended birthday wishes to their former teammate Bree Hall, who turned 22 on Saturday. Hall, now with the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA, shared a couple of pictures on Instagram to commemorate her special day.

She posted two similar photos, but one was black and white, rocking a pair of jeans, while her pants were unbuttoned.

Several of her past and present teammates commented on the post, including Chloe Kitts.

"Close your pants," Kitts wrote.

Raven and Tessa both sent Hall some love on her birthday.

"SOOOO YUMMYYYY," Tessa commented.

"Happy Birthday ❤️❤️❤️," Raven addded.

Screenshot via Instagram (@breezyhall/IG)

Hall spent four seasons playing under Dawn Staley at South Carolina and was a part of two national championship teams.

She won her first title as a freshman in 2022 alongside Raven Johnson. Last year, she helped the Gamecocks finish undefeated and capture another national championship, along with Kitts and Tessa.

Hall was drafted in the second round of this year's WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever but was later waived. She eventually signed up with the Valkyries in June.

Chloe Kitts and Raven Johnson ready for their final season at South Carolina

As Chloe Kitts and Raven Johnson prepare for their final collegiate basketball season at South Carolina, they want to make sure that they end it with a bang. The two helped the Gamecocks win the national championship last year, so they know what it takes to get the job done.

Kitts averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds as a junior last season and was named the SEC Tournament MVP. Meanwhile, Johnson, a redshirt senior, put up 4.9 ppg and 4.5 rpg for the Gamecocks, earning All-SEC Defensive Team honors.

With three of South Carolina's key players from last season off to the WNBA — Te-Hina Paopao, Sania Feagin and Bree Hall — Kitts and Johnson will have a bigger role for the team this upcoming season.

Both announced in April that they would return for one more season, following a disappointing end to their campaign, losing the championship game to UConn.

