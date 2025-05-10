Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi Sanders drops 2-word reaction for brother Shedeur Sanders’ first minicamp with Cleveland Browns

Shelomi Sanders showed support for her brother, Shedeur Sanders, on Friday after the latter participated in his first minicamp with the Cleveland Browns. She hyped up the rookie quarterback on her Instagram story, posting a photo of the former Colorado Buffaloes star in action at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Shelomi dropped a two-word reaction to an image of Shedeur about to throw a football during the Browns' practice session.

"bosss mannnnnn," Shelomi Sanders wrote.

Shelomi Sanders shared a photo of his brother in action during the Cleveland Browns' minicamp. Source: Instagram/@shelomisanders

The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It was a shocking fall from grace for Sanders, who was expected to be picked in the first round. That didn't materialize, with Sanders not hearing his name called in the first two days of the draft.

The Browns finally gave Sanders a home, selecting him with their final pick in this year's draft. He will have his work cut out for him before he can become Cleveland's starting quarterback, as there are four other signal-callers on the Browns' roster, including rookie QB Dillon Gabriel, who was picked ahead of Sanders during the third round with the 94th overall selection.

How Shelomi Sanders and Shedeur Sanders fared during their respective stints at Colorado

Shelomi Sanders and Shedeur Sanders both played for the Colorado Buffaloes during their college careers. Shelomi suited up for the Buffaloes during the 2023-24 season, playing just five games in her sophomore year. She recorded just three points in total during that period, shooting 1-for-6 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (#2) attempts to avoid a tackle by Brigham Young Cougars safety Raider Damuni (3) during the second quarter of their showdown at the Alamodome. Photo: Imagn

She decided to enter the transfer portal due to the lack of playing time, moving to Alabama A&M for her junior year. She played 26 games in the 2024-25 season, averaging 1.2 points per contest.

Shedeur Sanders fared much better in his career at Colorado, leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record in the 2024 season. He delivered in his final year under Coach Prime, amassing 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

