LeBron James sends powerful message to Shedeur Sanders after first workout

Shedeur Sanders’ arrival in Cleveland for the first day of the Browns’ rookie minicamp caught the attention of LeBron James. Sanders, who slid to the fifth round (No. 144 overall) in the 2025 NFL draft, reported to the training facility with fellow newcomers. The son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will battle with other quarterbacks for a spot in the rotation.
The LA Lakers superstar reacted to clips of Sanders enjoying his workout at the Browns' training center. James wrote on Instagram on Friday:
“Let’s get it 12!! 1 day at a time.”
Sanders’ fall in the draft shocked most, including James, Dwyane Wade and other NBA players. The former Colorado quarterback was projected to be a top 3 pick but ended up dropping to the fifth round. Cam Ward and Travis Hunter, the two players expected to battle Sanders for the No. 1 pick, went No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
The Cleveland Browns were part of the stunning draft slide involving Shedeur Sanders. They picked six players before selecting the former Buffaloes star. In the third round, Cleveland grabbed 24-year-old quarterback Dillon Gabriel from Oregon.
LeBron James, a fan of his hometown NFL team, knows the quarterback situation of the Browns. Shedeur Sanders must compete against Gabriel, Kenny Pickens and Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco. The LA Lakers superstar thought he would give Sanders a boost with his Instagram message on Friday.
LeBron James shares on Instagram throwback news of his prospects in football
LeBron James was a two-sport star during his high school days at St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Akron native was the best basketball player and top wide receiver in Ohio. Eventually, he would choose hoops over football.
Leading into his decision to concentrate on basketball, a news piece came out featuring Ohio's football loss. James shared the throwback story on Instagram on Friday.
The headliner of the story emphasized LeBron James as the No. 1 high school prospect in Ohio. A list of his achievements and numbers as the state’s best wideout filled the article.
James gave up football to become a basketball icon. Still, he could not help but remember what his prospects were before he built his legendary career in the NBA.
