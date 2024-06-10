“Coach is trying a bit too hard”: Green Bay HC Doug Gottlieb unimpressed by Christie Sides spilling Caitlin Clark’s “private text” to media

Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA's women's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The news came early to the basketball world as sources shared the info before Team USA's official statement. The Indiana Fever's rookie claims that she anticipates cheering for the national roster and is not disappointed by the snub. Nevertheless, Clark saw it as motivation.

As a result, Clark sent a hyped-up text to her Fever coach, Christie Sides, resonating with her inspiration.

"Hey coach, they woke a monster," Clark texted Sides.

While fans would love to see Caitlin Clark channeling her NCAA-type dominance on the big league, Doug Gottlieb thinks Sides crossed a line by sharing Clark's sentiments with the public. The University of Wisconsin coach recently shared his take through X.

Trending

"Not cool. Text is private. CC took high road, coach is trying a bit too hard," Gottlieb quipped.

Expand Tweet

Apart from Doug Gottlieb, several fans have voiced their concerns about Indiana's coach by pointing fingers at her media training. Nevertheless, Sides has also had ample support, especially due to the timing of her revelation.

Sides' details about Caitlin Clark came right after the sharpshooter churned out her best game of the WNBA. Clark posted 30 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals while shooting above 50% from the field and the three-point line.

Why was Caitlin Clark snubbed from the Olympics roster?

The USA's basketball roster harbors some of the most popular athletes globally. The necessity of fostering chemistry and fluidity in the national team remains a top priority. Behind the same, Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve believes that veteran experience will bring more value and leadership to the squad.

Reeve seems to be diligently operating on her strategy as none of the Team USA players are less than 26 years old. Even the youngest players, Sabrina Ionescu and Jackie Young were added to the lineup with prior international experience. In contrast, Team USA has always had at least 2 players aged below 25 years on their Olympic roster since the sport was first introduced in 1976.

Caitlin Clark can still become a national team member this year as an alternate. However, injured players can still be part of the Olympic roster and any lineup change would demand an agreement of non-participation by the affected player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback