College GameDay analyst Jay Williams gets real on John Calipari's Arkansas' future in NCAA tournament: "I don't trust them"

ESPN College GameDay analyst Jay Williams was direct in his thoughts regarding John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks (17-12, 6-10 SEC) and their chances of making the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

In the latest episode, the show's crew broke down men's college basketball developments as Selection Sunday approaches.

After a rare back-to-back conference win streak snapped in a 72-53 loss at South Carolina (17-11, 8-7 SEC) on Saturday, Williams made it clear that he's not sold on Arkansas' ability to sustain success and potentially make a run in March Madness.

"I think they're going to be out," Williams said. "I don’t trust them, because I don't really know who they are against the teams I expect them to beat. That's going to be interesting down the stretch."

Ad

Trending

GameDay host Rece Davis defended Arkansas, as did analyst Andraya Carter, while Seth Greenberg agreed more with Williams' sentiments on the bubble status of John Calipari's squad.

Following their defeat to the Gamecocks, the Razorbacks have lost three of their last five games as they continue to fight for a spot in the Field of 64. As per ESPN Analytics, they had a 51% chance to make the NCAA Tournament before playing at Colonial Life Arena, but that number has likely dropped since then.

Ad

They now have to win both their remaining regular-season games against Vanderbilt and Mississippi State to have a strong at-large case on Selection Sunday.

John Calipari reflects on Arkansas' lopsided loss to South Carolina

For John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks, their loss to South Carolina on Saturday was an uncharacteristically poor performance, both offensively and defensively.

The 52-point output was Arkansas' second-lowest of the season, marking the first time they failed to eclipse 60 points since their lowest-scoring game — a 76-52 loss to No. 5 Tennessee on Jan. 4.

Ad

"We needed to have more (players on the roster)," Calipari said after the game. "You don't plan on what happened, but we needed more guys. When we had the guys, we played better as we got shorter. Less guys.

"But now, I'm going to say it again, it's not only being injured, you can't have three or four of your seven play poorly and you expect to win."

With two of Arkansas' top scorers, Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland, out due to injury, the Razorbacks struggled to find any offensive rhythm, shooting just 28.8% from the field and 13.6% from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here