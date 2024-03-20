Congressman Zach Nunn picks $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's Iowa to go all the way during March Madness 2024

Iowa star Caitlin Clark is the clear face of this year's NCAA Tournament with March Madness soon to tip off. Among those in the Clark fan club is Congressman Zach Nunn. The U.S. House representative from Iowa has filled out his NCAA bracket and tweeted it to express his support for her squad, as expected, on Monday.

"I’ve made my picks: Caitlin Clark and the @IowaWBB team are ready to go all the way this year!" Nunn tweeted.

Expand Tweet

According to his picks, he has a final battle between top-ranked South Carolina (32-0) and the second-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (29-4). Iowa took down South Carolina in the Final Four last season before losing to LSU in the championship game. The Gamecocks hold the No. 1 overall seed and are in Regional 1 in Albany.

However, according to sports analysts, the Iowa Hawkeyes, the No. 1 seed in Regional 2 in Albany, earned the toughest route to the Final Four. Iowa is in a difficult region that includes eighth-ranked LSU (28-5) as the No. 3 seed and sixth-ranked UCLA (25-6) as the No. 2 seed.

Clark is set to receive special attention in the upcoming tournament, as ESPN has assigned her an individual reporter, veteran Holy Rowe. Her special sideline series on Clark is named the "Caitlin Clark Beat."

This initiative by ESPN speaks volumes about Clark's impact as she transitions to the WNBA after this season.

Also read: "Quality video" - $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark gives stamp of approval to BF's brother Patrick McCaffery endorsing "50-cent wings"

Minnesota Lynx to honor Maya Moore, when they possibly play Caitlin Clark

Basketball legend Maya Moore

The Minnesota Lynx will retire Maya Moore's No. 23 jersey on Aug. 24 when Minnesota hosts the Indiana Fever, which are expected to take Caitlin Clark with the first pick in next month's WNBA draft. Moore took the WNBA world by surprise when she announced her retirement last year after eight seasons at the age of 33.

Moore was the No. 1 pick by Minnesota in the 2011 WNBA draft. Moore faced the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Finals twice while with Minnesota, thus the decision.

Caitlin Clark has idolized Maya Moore throughout her career. Moore recently surprised her by attending the game during which she broke Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record.

Also read: 3x WNBA champ Candace Parker picks $3,100,000 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's Iowa to make Final Four over Angel Reese's LSU