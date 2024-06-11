The whole of Connecticut seemed to be in celebration mode after Huskies coach Dan Hurley turned down a mammoth 6-year $70 million contract to coach the storied NBA franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers. Hurley decided to stay in Storrs and chase a 3-peat of national championships—a feat that was last achieved by John Wooden and the UCLA Bruins.

After J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville Connecticut offered Hurley and his family a lifetime supply of free wings thanks to his astonishing decision, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont joined in on the jubilation while speaking to the media in Fairfield.

"He's going through a really tough decision for his family," Lamont said. "Look, he's the very best in the business. Everybody knows that and we'll make sure that he's the top-paid college coach. I think it's not about money for him. He's always wanted to do something in the pros. Going for the three-peat in UConn is pretty good, too."

Hurley signed a six-year deal worth $32.1 million last season after winning his first national championship title.

According to Fox Sports, the UConn Huskies planned to offer him a new contract worth over $8 million a season as a reward for both his winning streak and loyalty to the institution after turning down the Lakers job.

Dan Hurley chooses the peace of UConn over the chaos of Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most historic sports teams in the world and the chance to coach them would be a dream for most coaches. But over the past 15 years, they have hired and fired seven coaches with a turnover rate that would have given Dan Hurley pause.

Hurley chose the peace and stability of staying in Storrs with the Huskies who are on the verge of establishing a college basketball dynasty. After rejecting the Lakers job, Hurley released a statement and laid down the challenge for the future.

“I am humbled by this entire experience. At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today’s workout and our focus right now is on getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships,” Hurley's statement read.

David Benedict, the UConn athletic director also released a statement expressing the program's delight at retaining their two-time national championship-winning coach.

“We are thrilled that Dan Hurley has made the decision to stay at UConn and continue building upon our championship tradition,” David Benedict said. “He has helped return our men’s basketball program back to the pinnacle of the sport, including back-to-back NCAA Championships, and we’re grateful for his loyalty to UConn.

“We look forward to Dan’s continued leadership on and off the court at UConn. He will continue to bring great pride to Husky fans everywhere as we work toward a three-peat,” he said.

Dan Hurley is the most popular man in Connecticut and he will use that energy to attempt to write himself into college basketball lore by winning a three-peat of national championships.

