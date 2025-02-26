Cooper Flagg has the chance to break almost 50-year-old NBA pattern; Matt Barnes and Keyon Dooling discuss: “We need an American-born white player”

Duke Blue Devils swingman Cooper Flagg has been widely regarded as the top pick in this year's NBA Draft and a generational talent. The claim was further solidified on Tuesday when the No. 2-ranked team in the country beat the unranked Miami Hurricanes 87-60 for their 16th victory in this year's SEC play, 25th overall.

Ad

In the conference matchup, Flagg dropped 16 points on an efficient 6-of-9 overall shooting, five rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes of action. But there's still a lot of time left before the Maine, New York, native makes a formal decision on his future with the Jon Scheyer-coached squad past his rookie season, as there have been rumblings that he could stay for another year due to collegiate opportunities.

During the latest edition of the All the Smoke podcast by NBA alumni Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Tuesday, former NBA cager Keyon Dooling and Barnes weighed in on the possibility of Flagg going at it for another year of college ball.

Ad

Trending

"Cooper Flagg is talking about, he possibly might want to go back to college. Obviously, there's a ton of money on the line, but does that not matter to him?," Barnes questioned.

Dooling responded:

"Well, it matters, but it doesn't because these guys have NIL money now. So, it's not like they're livng off their PELL grants, Matt, like how you and I were, or getting NIL under the table. I think he has a great opportunity right now because at the end of the day, when you're considered the #1 pick, the only way you can go is down.

Ad

"But, I like player freedom. If you choose to stay in college and get that experience, if that's your in-game and that's something you're enjoying right now, do it," Dooling added.

Ad

Dooling added that he thinks the league needs Flagg - who could be the first white American in 50 years to be drafted first overall - immediately:

"I think our game needs Cooper. We talked about this a couple episodes ago. We need an American born white player, in my opinion, to come in and represent."

Nevertheless, Flagg's focus remains on bringing a national title to the Duke Blue Devils program in March in the national tournament.

Ad

There has been a surge in European representatives in the NBA

Ad

What Keyon Dooling is pertaining to is the fact that the NBA has seen a surge in quality European-born players in the league. Some of these names include bonafide stars like LA Lakers' Luka Doncic, Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis and Houston Rockerts' Alpren Sengun, to name a few.

Should Cooper Flagg forego his remaining years of elgiblity with the Duke Blue Devils and declare for the NBA, he has a huge potential to be the next American great in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here