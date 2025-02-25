"Duke is a Goliath again": Analyst touts Cooper Flagg and co. as potential national champs following historic win against Illinois 

Analyst Matt Norlander had high praise for Cooper Flagg and Co. after Duke defeated Illinois 110-67 on Saturday. The matchup resulted in the most one-sided loss in the Fighting Illini's history. The Blue Devils also showed out in Flagg's first game at MSG. The top prospect in the 2024 class scored 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while six other players touched the double-digit mark.

Ad

Norlander highlighted the gradual improvement in Jon Scheyer's units over the years. The CBS senior writer said the Blue Blood school not only has a shot at the NCAA championship but is also trending toward a glory reminiscent of its time under Mike Krzyzewski.

"Duke is a goliath again," Norlander said on 'The Jim Rome Show' on Tuesday. "Duke has now ascended to a point where, because Cooper Flagg has been talked about so much and they are just consistently in the top 3, top 5 of the polls.

Ad

Trending

"When we get to March - not only can they win the national championship, they are now going to be seen as that team again where it's like you're gonna be really rooting for them or you're gonna be rooting against them. That's a good thing for college basketball."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, the Blue Devils were the most polarizing programs in college basketball. They were either loved or extremely hated, there was rarely an in-between.

The perception came from the school's ability to sustain excellence and develop NBA stars regularly. Its decades-long dominance in rivalries naturally bred resentment among fanbases. Moreover, the confidence in the program's stars was often perceived as elitism and arrogance.

Cooper Flagg has an internal pressure to win

Even if Duke's NCAA journey ends in the Final Four, Cooper Flagg will still have a case to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft. He was assumed to be the best player in college basketball even before playing his first D1 game, which is a narrative that remains.

Ad

However, a huge factor in Flagg's hype out of high school was his ability to win high-stakes matchups, especially the ones where he faced top talents like himself.

Two of those instances came against the Boozer Twins. Flagg lifted his team past Cayden and Cameron Boozer in December 2023 and the 2024 Peach Jam. The brothers are slated to play for Duke next season.

Another moment came against AJ Dybantsa, the top pick in the 2025 class. Cooper Flagg spearheaded Montverde Academy past Dybantsa's Prolific Prep in the 2024 MAIT championship game.

In his freshman season with the Blue Devils, the Newport, Maine, native is tallying 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.1 blocks and 31.4 minutes per game in 27 matchups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here