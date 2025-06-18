Cooper Flagg draws comparison with LeBron James from ex-NBA pro: “He’s a super computer"

By Joel Reyes
Modified Jun 18, 2025 00:25 GMT
LeBron James and Cooper Flagg. Source: Imagn
LeBron James and Cooper Flagg. Source: Imagn

Cooper Flagg will soon be playing in the same league as superstar LeBron James once he gets selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. Former NBA player Brian Scalabrine compared Flagg to James during his Tuesday interview with Dan Patrick on the "Dan Patrick Show."

READ MORE: Projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg reveals favorite nickname, job he worked for “summer money”

Patrick asked Scalabrine a non-white guy comp for Flagg in the NBA. Scalabrine gathered his thoughts for a few seconds before comparing the former Duke Blue Devils star to the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending
"I don't do the white guy thing," Scalabrine said (Timestamp 0:06). "I think it's LeBron James but without having to be like 260 pounds and like a freight train. Cooper Flagg is a super computer. Dan, he's a super computer. Everything you tell him, within 24 hours, he figured it out."

Brian Scalabrine then recalled his previous experience training Cooper Flagg. The former NBA big man was amazed to see a young Flagg holding his own against players much older than him. Scalabrine then explained why he thinks Flagg is like a younger version of James.

"He was just too good (Timestamp 1:45). He just picked things up. Workouts are supposed to be challenging and you're supposed to push guys to do something better than they normally can and he just kept mastering every single thing. You talk around the NBA and you talk around about guys, they're always saying LeBron is like that."

Scalabrine added that Flagg's high basketball IQ will make him succeed in the NBA like LeBron James.

Cooper Flagg names Celtics legend as favorite NBA player

Cooper Flagg took part in a "Get to Know" video posted by the NBA on Saturday. In the video, he names his favorite player growing up.

"Larry Bird, we had like the '85-'86 Celtics Finals games," Flagg said. "I think it was six games versus the Rockets. We had those in the car, and we used to just play them on repeat."

Bird is a Celtics legend who won three NBA MVPs and three NBA championships with the franchise. Flagg has also drawn comparisons to Bird, who was famed for his high basketball IQ and strong all-around game.

About the author
Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.

Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.

Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.

When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications