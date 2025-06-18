Cooper Flagg draws comparison with LeBron James from ex-NBA pro: “He’s a super computer"

Cooper Flagg will soon be playing in the same league as superstar LeBron James once he gets selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. Former NBA player Brian Scalabrine compared Flagg to James during his Tuesday interview with Dan Patrick on the "Dan Patrick Show."

Patrick asked Scalabrine a non-white guy comp for Flagg in the NBA. Scalabrine gathered his thoughts for a few seconds before comparing the former Duke Blue Devils star to the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

"I don't do the white guy thing," Scalabrine said (Timestamp 0:06). "I think it's LeBron James but without having to be like 260 pounds and like a freight train. Cooper Flagg is a super computer. Dan, he's a super computer. Everything you tell him, within 24 hours, he figured it out."

Brian Scalabrine then recalled his previous experience training Cooper Flagg. The former NBA big man was amazed to see a young Flagg holding his own against players much older than him. Scalabrine then explained why he thinks Flagg is like a younger version of James.

"He was just too good (Timestamp 1:45). He just picked things up. Workouts are supposed to be challenging and you're supposed to push guys to do something better than they normally can and he just kept mastering every single thing. You talk around the NBA and you talk around about guys, they're always saying LeBron is like that."

Scalabrine added that Flagg's high basketball IQ will make him succeed in the NBA like LeBron James.

Cooper Flagg names Celtics legend as favorite NBA player

Cooper Flagg took part in a "Get to Know" video posted by the NBA on Saturday. In the video, he names his favorite player growing up.

"Larry Bird, we had like the '85-'86 Celtics Finals games," Flagg said. "I think it was six games versus the Rockets. We had those in the car, and we used to just play them on repeat."

Bird is a Celtics legend who won three NBA MVPs and three NBA championships with the franchise. Flagg has also drawn comparisons to Bird, who was famed for his high basketball IQ and strong all-around game.

