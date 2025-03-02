Cooper Flagg injury: Duke HC John Scheyer shares update on top draft prospect after first half scare vs Florida State

Duke star Cooper Flagg gave his team an injury scare during the Blue Devils comfortable win over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. The scary moment of the game was Flagg's injury scare, which saw him sit out in the first half. The guard briefly exited the game after taking a hit to the face that affected his eye, but after being evaluated twice, he returned to action and played the entire first 12 minutes of the second half.

Ad

In his post-game press conference, Duke coach Jon Scheyer gave an update on Cooper Flagg's injury.

“I think as a basketball player, you don’t think about injuring your eye, that doesn’t cross your mind,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said.

“So Cooper, I’ve never seen him look scared. He was scared at first, rightfully so because you don’t know how serious. Is it permanent, is it not? So I was really relieved when the medical team shared the news because I was really nervous about him.”

Ad

Trending

NCAA Basketball: Florida State at Duke (Credits: IMAGN)

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils eased past the Seminoles 100-65, comfortably claiming the first half 47-30 and the second half 53-35 to extend their winning streak to six games.

Ad

Despite his injury scare, Flagg was still able to rack up 16 points, four assists, and six rebounds to help his team claim a deserved victory. Cooper Flagg has also averaged 19.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 49.2 FG% per game this season.

The Blue Devils still maintained their top position in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings after the win. They currently boast an overall record of 26-3 this season and are No. 2 in the 2025 AP rankings.

Ad

John Scheyer thanks the medical team after Cooper Flagg's injury

Duke v Virginia (Credits: Getty)

Duke coach Jon Scheyer was full of praise for his medical team for handling Cooper Flagg's eye injury without aggravating it.

Ad

“Yeah, well obviously, if Cooper stayed down. Something happened. Like, he doesn’t stay down on the ground. And fortunately, we have an amazing setup. Our medical team did a great job.

"Our eye doctor who handles everything with the team was here. Saw him right away. And fortunately, it wasn’t anything with his eye itself. It was his eyelid. You know, he got bruised, basically,” John Scheyer concluded, as reported by ON3.

John Scheyer's side will now focus on their next game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Monday and will hope Cooper Flagg's eyes are fully recovered as they look to end the season, winning their remaining two games left to play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here