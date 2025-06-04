Cooper Flagg’s brother Ace Flagg goes on lavish beach vacay with girlfriend Lizzy Gruber, Maine 2025 center shares photodump on IG

Former Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg's twin brother, Ace Flagg, committed to joining the Maine Black Bears last year and will arrive in college basketball as his brother heads for the NBA via the draft. Ace and Cooper were in the class of 2025 before the latter reclassified and joined the Blue Devils early.

On Friday, Flagg's girlfriend, Lizzy Gruber, posted snippets on Instagram of her vacation at the beach alongside her boyfriend. Gruber captioned her post:

"GIRLS TRIP!🏝️🌞💛🍍," Gruber wrote.

Ace Flagg and former St. Joseph's Hawks star Lizzy Gruber celebrated their two-year anniversary in October last year with splashy posts about each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Gruber earned the Mrs. Maine Basketball title in 2023 when she played for Gardiner Area High School, where she made history when she became the first prospect in Maine history to tally 1,000 rebounds before scoring 1,000 points.

Ace Flagg and Lizzy Gruber join the Black Bears

Ace Flagg is a three-star prospect according to ESPN, and he was extensively recruited by Boston College and West Virginia before he opted to join the Maine Black Bears. Cooper Flagg's twin has been overshadowed by his famous brother, but he has already raised Maine fans' expectations ahead of next season.

Lizzy Gruber, Flagg's girlfriend, also transferred from the St. Joseph's Hawks to join the Black Bears last month. Ahead of the pair's debuts for Maine, during an interview with the "Bangor Daily," Maine’s associate athletic director for revenue generation, Logan Desmond, revealed the hike in ticket sales this season when compared to last.

“I think it’s a lot of different things,” Desmond said. “Coach Markwood and his staff being able to recruit a high-caliber athlete like Ace and the other kids we have coming in this year, and what they’ve been consistently able to pull out of the transfer portal, certainly helps.”

While Maine sold 316 season tickets last season, the Black Bears have already sold 255 season tickets just two weeks after sales opened. During an interview with "Bangor Daily," Ace Flagg's mother, Kelly Flagg, who starred for Maine revealed how the spike in ticket sales was related to her son's commitment.

“So many people have reached out to say that they’re buying season tickets next year to go and watch Ace,” Kelly Flagg said. “It’s great for the program. It’s great for our family. It’s great for Ace to have that support.”

Ace Flagg and Lizzy Gruber will both play for the Maine Black Bears next season and the spotlight will swing towards Cooper Flagg's less-heralded twin as his brother navigates the NBA likely as the No. 1 pick.

