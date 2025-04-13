"Cured my transfer portal depression": Fans show love to USC-commit Jazzy Davidson for stellar game at Nike Hoop Summit

Jazzy Davidson, one of the top three recruits in the country, showed why she's so coveted on Saturday night in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. She stuffed the stat sheet in Team USA's 90-78 win over Team World, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Ad

Davidson, who committed to the USC Trojans in September last year, caught the attention of fans following her stellar performance. Besides her game-high 17 points, she also recorded three steals and three blocks in the win.

USC women's basketball posted about Davidson's performance on X (formerly Twitter) with a picture of her from the game at Moda Center.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are some of the reactions to the post:

"she has cured my transfer portal depression," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"UCLA has the national Gatorade Player of the Year and MVP of the McDonald’s game Sienna Betts!!!" another one said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I can't wait to see her playing next season. Fight on!" a USC fan added.

"She was amazing in this game. Can't wait to see her playing at USC next year!" one fan tweeted.

"We got Jazzy and yall don't," another fan wrote.

Team USA featured some of the top high school talent in the country, along with Davidson, such as Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, ZaKiiyah Johnson and Grace Knox.

Ad

Jazzy Davidson adds firepower to JuJu Watkins-led USC Trojans

It will be interesting to see Jazzy Davidson on the USC Trojans campus, having secured a spot with Coach Lindsay Gottlieb's team. The Trojans are coming off an Elite Eight appearance this season, where they lost to the eventual national champion, the UConn Huskies.

The Trojans were without their star player, JuJu Watkins, for the game since she was injured during the tournament against Mississippi State in the second round.

Ad

Davidson cited in her commitment to USC her relationship with Watkins.

"[Watkins] was my host for the visit and she was awesome," Davidson told CBS Sports. "She was very welcoming. I'm naturally kind of more of a shy, reserved person, and she was very welcoming. We got to talk a lot, which was really cool."

Watkins, who is set to return next season, will have a talented running mate in Jazzy Davidson, a five-star forward, who is expected to play a significant role for the team in her freshman year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here