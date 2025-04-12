Top 5 high school basketball stars representing the girls' world team at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit ft. LSU commit Bella Hines

The 2025 Nike Hoop Summit will tip off on Saturday, with the best of the United States taking on the best of the World in an all-star high school game in Portland, Oregon. While many know members of Team USA, from Aaliyah Chavez to Sienna Betts, there are a few girls that US fans might know.

Some members of the world team are from other countries who study in the US, while others are also US citizens but can represent their motherland through dual citizenship. In the case of Team World, players like Bella Hines for the girls and Tajh Ariza for the boys apply for this. Meanwhile, Chavez, who is of Mexican descent, is playing for Team USA.

5 players to watch out for during the Nike Hoop Summit for Team World

1) Bella Hines, Mexico

Bella Hines is a Mexican-American from New Mexico and an LSU signee. The five-star point guard will represent Mexico at the Nike Hoop Summit, and she will be Team World's playmaker, facing off against fellow Mexican-American Aaliyah Chavez, who is representing Team USA.

2) Agot Makeer, Canada

Agot Makeer plays for Montverde Academy and is considered one of the best girls' basketball players this season. The five-star is originally from South Sudan but has played for Canada internationally. She will play for South Carolina next season.

3) Ayla McDowell, Brazil

Ranked No. 24 overall, five-star power forward Ayla McDowell has represented Brazil on the international stage already, and she will soon be teaming up with Makeer over in South Carolina next season.

She is an imposing figure on the court, and this team-up with Makeer will give fans a preview of how well they do together under Dawn Staley.

4) Ainhoa Risacher, France

The 6-foot-1 guard is no stranger to international competition, averaging 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists during the 2024 Girls U17 World Cup in Mexico. She also plays club basketball for LDLC ASVEL Feminin in France.

5) Daria Biriuk, Ukraine

Another international star playing in the US, Daria Biruik, will represent Ukraine at this year's Nike Hoop Summit. The four-star guard has committed to Ohio State and has already represented Ukraine on the international stage.

She plays for The Webb School in Tennessee and has crossed the 1,000-point milestone with the team.

