Dan Hurley, head coach of the UConn Huskies, is reportedly a top candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching position— this comes at the heels of Hurley's frustrations with the current state of college basketball.

Currently, college basketball coaches are working in difficult situations. The coming NIL deals and the transfer portal have made recruiting more difficult, as it never stops throughout the year. Thus, they have to attract players, scout for new talent, and at the same time keep their own.

Hurley openly expressed his dislike for this new era of transfer portal and NIL during the title showdown against Purdue in April.

“I just don't want to deal with the portal s***," Hurley said. "That's why we're trying so hard to win right now. I'm seeing what other people are doing, and it's chaos."

Dan Hurley also described the offseason as non-existent, with nearly 2,000 players in the transfer portal, creating a relentless cycle of recruitment and retention.

“I could grow up a little bit and mature with the emotions, and maybe (a coaching job) in the NBA would be the way to go. College has become like the G League,” he said (via foxsports.com).

"The college game has changed. You win the national championship, and obviously you have the parade and the White House, but you're right into free agency frenzy. I'm worried about the burnout (of that)."

Hurley's potential inclination towards the NBA is more reasonable, given his discussions about burnout and the increased allure and prestige of coaching a historic franchise like the Lakers, who have won 17 NBA championships and consistently attract high-profile free agents.

Adding to this, Dan Hurley has the endorsement of Lakers superstar LeBron James, who praised Hurley’s coaching acumen on social media in April, saying:

"He’s so DAMN GOOD!!!"

UConn's Dan Hurley in talks for Lakers coaching role

On Friday, UConn head coach Dan Hurley will meet with Los Angeles Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss in Southern California. Sources told ESPN that the Lakers are enthusiastic about finalizing a deal with Hurley, who coached the Huskies to consecutive national titles.

Discussions have accelerated, with both sides negotiating a significant contract in terms of length and salary. Hurley has been a top target since the beginning of the Lakers' search, despite the organization conducting interviews with other candidates, including New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego, who had two in-person interviews in Los Angeles.

Dan Hurley has transformed UConn, achieving a record 12 straight double-digit tournament victories and winning the NCAA title twice. His tactical expertise and elite player development have made him an attractive candidate for the Lakers.

Hurley’s record at UConn is 141-58 (.709) after six years. He is the son of a Hall of Fame coach, Bob Hurley Sr., with whom he played in Jersey City’s St. Anthony High School. Before his collegiate success, Dan Hurley spent nine years coaching at St. Benedict's Prep and later revitalized programs at Wagner and Rhode Island.

