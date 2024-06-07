"Soooooooo damn nice": Midnight tweet sees LeBron James laud Celtics' legend Larry Bird's awe-inspiring 60-point barrage vs Hawks

LeBron James sent out a midnight tweet, a response centered around the greatness of Larry Bird. The four-time NBA champion, awake well into the night, spent time scrolling Twitter/X and had a wholesome response to highlights of Bird's brilliant 60-point masterclass against the Atlanta Hawks in 1985.

The former forward torched Atlanta on 22-36 shooting to help the Celtics to a 126-115 win. As clips of the game did the rounds on X, James, who watched the highlights, lauded Bird's scintillating performance. The 39-year-old tweeted:

"Man just look at the Hawks bench from the 1:30 mark and on! Larry Legend was SOOOOOOOOO DAMN NICE! One of them 🐐’s"

Bird's 60-point barrage has gone down in NBA history as one of the most iconic games, as he single-handedly led the charge against Hawks superstars Dominique Wilkins and Eddie Johnson. His efforts saw the Celtics edge out Atlanta.

As for LeBron James, the veteran forward has hit an early summer after the LA Lakers were handed a first-round exit by defending champions Denver Nuggets. Now, all eyes will be on his future with the franchise, as he' set to become a free agent for the first time since 2018 if he decides not to re-sign with LA.

LeBron James speaks highly of Dan Hurley, the new entrant in Lakers' head coach search

In what came as a sudden jolt of surprise, the Lakers coach hunt has had a new entrant in UConn coach Dan Hurley.

Reports of the front office in a "relentless pursuit" of the Huskies coach did the rounds on Friday. The 51-year-old is known for his success in the college circuit, leading the Huskies to consecutive national championships in 2023 and 2024. Nevertheless, JJ Redick, initially considered to be the favorite to land the job, remains a viable option.

Earlier, James had made it clear that he's a fan of Hurley's work as he said on Redick's Old Man and the Three" podcast:

"He’s so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their O! Love it"

James' comment was initially looked at as another regular interaction on X, but the latest piece of news with Hurley in the spotlight means his response is seen as an endorsement by fans who were also in favor of Redick taking over. Only time will tell who LeBron James will play under in the 2024-25 season if he remains in LA.