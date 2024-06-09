Dan Hurley to not meet UConn brass today as potential NBA transition gains momentum: REPORT

UConn Huskies men's basketball coach Dan Hurley has reportedly drawn interest from the LA Lakers as the franchise's next coach. While UConn practices have continued and Hurley discussed the situation with his team, there has not been a team meeting on Sunday "yet," according to basketball writer Adam Zagoria.

Hurley has been in the process of figuring out his decision as he enters the second year of a six-year, $32.1 million contract extension. The Huskies are looking to become the second team in NCAA Division I men's basketball history to win three consecutive national championships.

After respected insider Adam Zagoria tweeted about the possibility of a decision on Sunday, there may have been a change of plans. KTLA sports reporter and anchor David Pingalore reported that the LA Lakers were not expecting Dan Hurley to accept their offer.

If Dan Hurley leaves UConn, who could become the next Huskies coach?

If Dan Hurley leaves the UConn Huskies, the expectation is that some, if not most, of the coaching staff will join him on the opposite coast. One member who may stay with UConn is Luke Murray.

Murray, the son of legendary actor Bill Murray, has been an assistant coach on Dan Hurley's staff since 2021. He was the team's offensive coordinator for the most recent championship team and could be a familiar face to maintain order in Storrs if Hurley leaves.

If the UConn Huskies end up going outside of the program for their next head coach, it seems that all eyes will be on Auburn Tigers coach Bruce Pearl as he has been linked to the job and has a $7 million buyout of his current contract. Georgetown coach Ed Cooley's name has also been considered as a potential candidate as well, but he seems less likely to wind up coaching the Huskies.

