Dan Hurley recalls personal story on Andrea Hurley ahead of UConn's March Madness run: "My wife never won"

UConn coach Dan Hurley shared a personal anecdote about his wife Andrea Hurley following the 2025 March Madness bracket reveal. The Huskies (23-10, 14-6 Big East) earned an 8-seed in the West Regional and will face 9-seed Oklahoma in the opening round.

During the Selection Sunday media availability, a reporter asked Hurley about the reaction he and his players had when UConn's name was called to the tourney field.

"It never gets old," the coach replied (0:43).

Dan Hurley then went on to recount a story from his time coaching high school basketball.

"I left the house, I was talking to my wife, and you know, she'd go print the brackets, and we would pick the brackets when I was coaching high school with the kids and my wife — my wife never won. She never won one time with the brackets.

"But yeah, so it never gets old, that feeling when you hear your name called. Because you got to earn your way into the tournament, and we're excited to be in it."

The defending national champions are seeking their third straight title under Hurley's leadership. The Huskies won the 2023 and 2024 NCAA championships.

However, this season has been a bit more of a grind for UConn, which finished the regular season in third place and lost in the Big East Tournament semifinals.

Dan Hurley believes team will improve in NCAA Tournament matchups

Dan Hurley spoke with the media after UConn lost 71-62 to Creighton in the conference tournament semifinal on Friday. Despite the disappointing result, he remains confident his team can bounce back and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

"Obviously, the [NCAA] tournament is about matchups. You're not going anywhere with that first-half defensive performance," Hurley said (1:35).

"We'll turn the page, though. I do think that this team is built to potentially play better in an NCAA tournament just because the games are much different than these brutal Big East games — these games are brutally physical. So, I think that the NCAA tournament provides us some optimism."

However, the road won't be easy for the Huskies. Although they are the favorites against Oklahoma in the first round, a potential second-round matchup with 1-seed Todd Golden's Florida looms large.

Getting past the Gators — who have lost only four games — may require UConn to play their best basketball of the season

Dan Hurley will look to tap into his March Madness experience and guide UConn to a three-peat amid a challenging tournament bracket.

